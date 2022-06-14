 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Georgian Court's Ginalee Erskine earns conference award: College notebook

Ginalee Erskine discus for Georgian Court 2022 (copy)

Georgian Court senior thrower Ginalee Erskine competes in the discus at the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Championships last month. She placed second in the discus with a throw of 36.78 meters. She won the hammer throw and was third in the javelin, helping the Lions win their eighth straight CACC title.

 Georgian Court Athletics, Provided

Barnegat High School graduate Ginalee Erskine capped her senior season at Georgian Court University by being named the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Field Athlete of the Year last month.

Erskine, who participates in throwing events for the NCAA Division II Lions, collected three medals at the CACC championship. She won the hammer throw with a toss of 50.79 meters. She also finished second in the discus (36.78m) and third in the javelin (38.83) to help the Lions won the team title for an eighth straight year.

CACC All-Academic teams

Several local winter and spring athletes were named to CACC All-Academic teams, the conference announced.

Jefferson women’s lacrosse player Carina Raymond (Lower Cape May Regional), softball player Cayla Kalani (Hammonton), and men’s track and field athletes Owen Bradley (Cedar Creek) and Mike Keough (Cedar Creek) were honored. Also honored were Goldey-Beacom baseball player Sean Brady (Cedar Creek) and University of the Sciences softball players Abigail Markee (Millville), Kaitlin Thompson (Millville) and Megan Master (Atlantic City).

Baseball

Notre Dame, which includes pitcher Gerry Peacock (St. Augustine Prep), upset top-seeded Tennessee in the best-of-three Knoxville Super Regional, winning two games to one. The Fighting Irish (40-15) advance to the eight-team College World Series, which begins Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska. Peacock appeared in one game this season, allowing two runs and striking out two in two innings.

Ginalee Erskine

Erskine

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

