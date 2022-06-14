Georgian Court's Ginalee Erskine earns conference award: College notebook

Barnegat High School graduate Ginalee Erskine capped her senior season at Georgian Court University by being named the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Field Athlete of the Year last month.
Erskine, who participates in throwing events for the NCAA Division II Lions, collected three medals at the CACC championship. She won the hammer throw with a toss of 50.79 meters. She also finished second in the discus (36.78m) and third in the javelin (38.83) to help the Lions won the team title for an eighth straight year.
CACC All-Academic teams
Several local winter and spring athletes were named to CACC All-Academic teams, the conference announced.
Jefferson women’s lacrosse player Carina Raymond (Lower Cape May Regional), softball player Cayla Kalani (Hammonton), and men’s track and field athletes Owen Bradley (Cedar Creek) and Mike Keough (Cedar Creek) were honored. Also honored were Goldey-Beacom baseball player Sean Brady (Cedar Creek) and University of the Sciences softball players Abigail Markee (Millville), Kaitlin Thompson (Millville) and Megan Master (Atlantic City).
Baseball
Notre Dame, which includes pitcher Gerry Peacock (St. Augustine Prep), upset top-seeded Tennessee in the best-of-three Knoxville Super Regional, winning two games to one. The Fighting Irish (40-15) advance to the eight-team College World Series, which begins Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska. Peacock appeared in one game this season, allowing two runs and striking out two in two innings.
