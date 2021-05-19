Gabriella Monzo named Atlantic East Softball Player of the Year: Notebook

Wesley College junior third baseman Gabriella Monzo was named the Atlantic East Conference Softball Player of the Year on Monday.
Monzo, a 2018 Mainland Regional High School graduate from Somers Point, was fourth on the team in batting average at .410 (32 for 78). She hit a team-high five homers to go with eight doubles, 23 RBIs and 24 runs.
Monzo helped the Wolverines capture the conference title. She singled twice and scored in Wesley’s 8-2 win over Cabrini in the first game of the best-of-three finals. She scored in a 10-2 win that gave the Wolverines the title.
Atlantic East doesn’t have an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament, and Wesley (22-5) was not for regional play.
The conference finals were the last competition for Wesley’s softball program. Wesley will no longer carry sports programs after this school year as part of a deal when it was purchased in February by Delaware State University.
Angel Cintron (Buena Regional) doubled and scored in Cabrini’s 8-2 loss to Wesley. She singled and scored in a 10-2 loss to Wesley. On Monday, the third baseman was named an Atlantic East Conference second-team all-star. Second baseman Emma Barbera (Vineland) was named to the first team.
Immaculata shortstop Keani Hindle (Ocean City) was named an Atlantic East first-team all-star.
Kaci Neveling (Hammonton) scored the lone run in the sixth inning of The College of New Jersey’s 1-0 win over Kean in a New Jersey Athletic Conference final game. She singled, scored twice and drove in a run in a 6-1 win over Kean in the second game of the best-of-three finals.
TCNJ earned an automatic bid to the D-III Tournament and will face Gettysburg at noon Friday in regional play.
Jessie Rising (Pinelands Regional) singled and scored in Manhattan’s 2-0 win over Fairfield in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament game. She singled and scored in a 6-3 win over Canisius in the championship game. Manhattan advanced to the D-I tournament and was placed in a four-team pod with Arkansas, Stanford and South Dakota State.
Faith Hegh (Mainland) scored in Alabama at Birmingham’s 5-2 win over Charlotte in the Conference USA Tournament. She singled and scored the deciding run in a 2-1 win over North Texas in the semifinals.
Rian Eigenmann (Millville) doubled twice and scored in Central Connecticut State’s 6-4 win over Long Island in a Northeast Conference Tournament game. She singled and scored in a 2-1 loss to Saint Francis (Pa.).
She went 3 for 4 with a double and a solo homer in a 9-7 loss to Long Island.
Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) went 3 for 4 with a run scored in Lehigh’s 7-0 win over Colgate in a Patriot League Tournament game. She went 3 for 4 with an RBI double, a solo homer and the go-ahead two-run double in the top of the seventh inning in a 4-3 win over Colgate.
She hit a two-run homer in a 9-2 loss to Boston.
Football
The American Football Coaches Association announced the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Coaches’ All-America Team.
Sacred Heart offensive lineman J.D. DiRenzo (St. Joseph) was named to the first-team offense. DiRenzo is a two-time first-team All-Northeast Conference selection for the Pioneers.
He anchored an offensive line that boasted a rushing attack that averaged 207.8 yards per game, 13th in the country.
Men’s track and field
Sincere Rhea (St. Augustine Prep) was sixth in the 110 hurdles (14.0 seconds) for Penn State at the Big Ten Conference Championships in Champaign, Illinois. He ran a personal-best 13.89 in the preliminaries.
Will Berger (Lower Cape May Regional) was 12th in the 3,000 steeplechase (9:39.61) for Rutgers at the Big Ten meet.
Michael Cephas (Vineland) ran on Rider’s third-place 4x100 relay (41.38) at the ECAC/IC4A Championships in Geneva, Ohio.
Georgian Court won the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Championship in Lakewood. Devin Martin (St. Joseph) won the 110 hurdles (14.84), the pole vault (2.45 meters), long jump (6.86m) and triple jump (14.89m). He earned first-team all-CACC honors. Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) was second in the long jump (6.81m), and DaShawn Lamar-Baldwin (Bridgeton) was second in the triple jump (14.66m). Both earned second-team honors.
Isaiah Whaley (Atlantic City) won the 400 in a personal-best 49.46 seconds for Holy Family at the CACC Championships, earning first team all conference. He also earned second-team honors with the 4x400 relay (3:26.02).
Men’s lacrosse
Mark Taccard (St. Augustine) scooped two ground balls in Wingate’s 10-9 win over Indy in the D-II tournament quarterfinals. Wingate will play Lenoir-Rhyne in the national semifinals at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Andrew Carpenter (St. Augustine) had a goal, two assists and two ground balls in Lynchburg’s 26-11 win over Pfeiffer in the first round of the D-III tournament. Following a 14-8 win over Stevens Institute of Technology, Lynchburg advanced to the quarterfinals to face Christopher Newport at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Women’s lacrosse
Anna Devlin (Ocean City) had a goal, an assist and six draw controls in TCNJ’s 18-4 win over Western Connecticut State in the first round of the D-III Tournament. She scored three and added five draw controls in an 11-10 loss to Tufts in the second round.
