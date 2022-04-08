Gabriella D'Ottavio belts three homers in three Millersville softball wins: College notebook

Gabriella D’Ottavio crushed home runs in each of the Millersville University softball team’s last three wins.

The sophomore infielder and 2020 Buena Regional High School graduate hit a two-run home run and a single in Millersville’s 5-3 win over Chestnut Hill. She hit a grand slam in a 7-6 win over West Chester. She went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer in a 5-4 win over West Chester.

On Monday, D’Ottavio was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week.

D’Ottavio is leading the Marauders (14-14) with a .361 average (26 for 72) with four doubles, four homers, 10 runs and 21 RBIs.

Katie Master (Atlantic City) singled, doubled and scored in Central Connecticut State’s 4-2 loss to Mount St. Mary’s.

Brianna Bailey (St. Joseph) hit a double that led to the go-ahead run in Iona’s 5-4 victory over Fordham. In an 8-0 win over Monmouth, Kaylin Flukey (Absegami) hit a solo homer and added another run and an RBI.

Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) singled and scored in Lehigh’s 9-6 win over Penn. She had two hits and two runs in a 15-1 win over Penn. She had a grand slam, an RBI single and scored twice in an 8-2 win over Lafayette. She went 2 for 3 with a two-run triple and a run scored in a 7-2 win over Lafayette.

Jessie Rising (Pinelands Regional) allowed a run and struck out three in a seven-inning complete game for Manhattan in a 1-0 loss to Seton Hall. Rising also hit a triple in the loss. In a 5-2 loss to Seton Hall, Rising singled and scored.

Bridgette Gilliano (Buena Regional) doubled, scored and drove in a run for Mount St. Mary’s in a 6-2 win over Coppin State. She singled and scored in a 4-1 win over Central Connecticut State. She went 3 for 3 with a home run, three runs and two RBIs in a 9-1 win over Central Connecticut State.

Victoria Szrom (Egg Harbor Township) singled and doubled in Florida Tech’s 4-1 win over Lynn. She hit an RBI single in a 5-1 win over Lynn. She hit a double in a 5-3 win over Lynn.

Cayla Kalani (Hammonton) hit an RBI single in Jefferson’s 3-1 win over Bloomfield.

Emily Biddle (EHT) went 2 for 4 with a double and three runs in UNC Pembroke’s 14-2 win over Chowan. She doubled and hit an RBI single in a 6-1 win over Chowan.

Erin O’Brien (Cumberland Regional) hit a double in Nyack’s 9-0 loss to University of the Sciences.

Kaitlin Thompson (Millville) singled and scored in USciences’ 12-4 loss to East Stroudsburg. In a 5-4 win over Dominican, Abigail Markee (Millville) had two hits and a run, and Megan Master (Atlantic City) allowed four runs, two earned, and struck out eight in a seven-inning complete game. In a 9-1 win over Nyack, Markee singled and scored twice, and Master allowed an unearned run and struck out one in a six-inning complete game.

Makenzie Edwards (Hammonton) allowed a run and struck out one in 1.1 innings in relief to get the win for West Chester in an 8-7 victory over Wilmington.

Megan Sooy (Millville) went 3 for 4 with two homers and five RBIs in Arcadia’s 9-8 loss to York. She hit an RBI double and scored twice in a 13-1 win over York. She went 4 for 5 with two homers, three runs and five RBIs in an 11-7 win over Haverford. She hit an RBI single and scored in a 12-2 win over Haverford. She hit an RBI double, singled and scored in an 8-5 win over Misericordia. On Monday, she was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Player of the Week.

Rhiannon Ginnetti (Absegami) singled and scored in Centenary’s 7-2 win over Immaculata.

Peyton McGowan (EHT) drove in Elena Anglani (Our Lady of Mercy) on a sacrifice fly in Immaculata’s 9-1 loss to Alvernia.

Emily Tunney (Oakcrest) went 2 for 4 with a run and three RBIs and struck out six in a seven-inning complete game in New Jersey City’s 12-8 win over John Jay. She singled and scored twice, including the winning run, in a 6-5 win over Rutgers-Camden.

Gianna Terpolilli (OLMA) singled, scored and drove in a run in Penn State-Brandywine’s 10-3 win over PSU-Monto Alto. In a 13-2 win over PSU-Monto Alto, Terpolilli had two hits and two runs, and Taylor D’Attilio (Cedar Creek) had a hit, two RBIs and a run. In an 11-2 win over PSU-Du Bois, Terpolilli has a double, two runs and an RBI.

Mahogany Wheeler (Millville) scored two runs in Ramapo’s 11-3 loss to Stockton. She hit a two-run double, singled and scored in an 8-4 win over Stockton.

Tianna Ortiz (Oakcrest) hit an RBI double and scored in Rosemont’s 8-0 win over Clarks Summit.

In Rowan’s 8-2 win over Haverford, Korie Hague (Vineland) hit a double, Sarah Brosman (Oakcrest) scored and Kaitlyn Riggs (EHT) singled. In a 6-0 win over William Paterson, Hague singled and scored, and Riggs drove in a run. In a 10-1 win over William Paterson, Hague had two hits, a run and an RBI, and Riggs singled and scored.

Kimmy Musarra (Millville) had three hits, a run and an RBI in Rutgers-Camden’s 6-5 loss to New Jersey City. In a 10-0 win over New Jersey City, Musarra had three hits and four runs, and Natalie Ampole (Buena) doubled, scored and drove in a run.

Nicole Ortega (Vineland) pitched three shutout innings and struck out one to get the save in Salisbury’s 2-1 win over Susquehanna.

Zoe Bork (EHT) went 3 for 3 with three runs and four RBIs in Susquehanna’s 11-3 win over Elizabethtown. She hit a two-run double, an RBI single and scored in a 7-2 win over York. She hit a solo homer and a single in a 2-1 loss to Salisbury. On Monday, Bork was named the Landmark Conference Hitter of the Week.

Ally Schlee (Cedar Creek) allowed a run and struck out five in a five-inning complete game in The College of New Jersey’s 9-1 win over Drew. She improved to 5-0 with the victory. In a 4-3 loss to Kean, she allowed a run and struck out five in six innings for the no-decision.

Abigail Craige (Ocean City) drove in a run in Virginia Wesleyan’s 4-3 loss to Lynchburg.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

