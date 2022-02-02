Gabby Turco wins 6th top weekly rookie award for Saint Anselm: College notebook

Saint Anselm College sophomore Gabby Turco was named the Northeast 10 Conference Rookie of the Week on Monday.
Sophomores are eligible for weekly rookie honors due to COVID-19’s impact on the 2020-21 season. It was her sixth rookie award this season.
Turco, a 2020 Wildwood Catholic High School graduate from Wildwood, scored 27 and added five assists and three rebounds in Saint Anselm’s 77-63 win over Saint Rose.
The 5-foot-10 guard has averaged 17.1 points and 4.6 rebounds, both second on the team, in 17 games for the 10-7 Hawks this season.
Turco was a first-team Press All-Star as a Crusaders senior after averaging 15.6 points and 7.4 rebounds.
She finished her high school career with 1,166 points.
Kylee Watson (Mainland Regional) scored two in Oregon’s 70-66 win over Utah. She had four points and two rebounds in an 80-48 win over Southern California.
Tanazha Ford (Millville) scored six in Bloomfield’s 57-50 loss to Felician.
Haleigh Schafer (Absegami) had 10 points, five rebounds and two steals in D’Youville’s 79-46 win over Daemen.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had five points, two rebounds and two assists in Goldey-Beacom’s 81-65 loss to Georgian Court. She scored 14 and grabbed four rebounds in an 82-61 loss to Dominican.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had 12 points and seven rebounds in Albright’s 61-49 loss to Messiah. She scored 24, got 17 rebounds and added five steals and four blocks in a 59-53 win over Hood.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had 20 points, five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals in Cairn’s 63-58 loss to Notre Dame (Md.). She had 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 50-45 loss to Penn State-Hazleton.
Jacqueline Ward (Southern Regional) had 16 points, eight assists, four steals and three rebounds in Coast Guard’s 72-60 win over Clark.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had 13 points, five rebounds and five assists in Delaware Valley’s 98-56 loss to DeSales.
She scored 25 and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 58-53 win over FDU-Florham. She had 23 points and eight rebounds in a 74-58 loss to King’s.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) scored 18, grabbed 13 rebounds and added four assists in Kean’s 69-42 win over Rutgers-Newark.
Kilie Wyers (Ocean City) had 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in Marywood’s 83-78 win over Gwynedd Mercy. For Gwynedd Mercy, Ava Casale (Our Lady of Mercy) had four rebounds, three points and three assists.
Jada Thompson (Hammonton) had 10 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in Ramapo’s 70-65 loss to Montclair State.
Savanna Holt (Ocean City) scored seven in Rowan’s 67-64 loss to Stockton.
Wrestling
Tim Fitzpatrick (Holy Spirit) won his 174-pound bout with an 11-3 major decision in American’s 26-16 loss to Drexel.
Michael Waszen (Holy Spirit) won a 15-8 decision at 197 in Franklin & Marshall’s 44-6 win over Gettysburg.
Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey Township) won a 4-2 decision at 157 in Stevens Institute of Technology’s 24-12 win over The College of New Jersey. He won a 7-3 decision in a 26-14 win over Ithaca.
Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township) won by pin in 4 minutes, 25 seconds at 133, and Gary Nagle (Middle Township) won by 20-2 technical fall at 184 for Ursinus in a 21-18 win over Johns Hopkins.
Dawson Tallant (Middle Township) won his exhibition bout at 197 with a pin in 1:21 for Wilkes in its 37-9 victory over Penn College.
Men’s volleyball
Matthew Maxwell (Southern) had 26 assists and six digs in Belmont Abbey’s 3-0 win over Reinhardt.
Women’s indoor track
Monmouth’s Anne Rutledge (Egg Harbor Township) was eighth in the 500 (1:19.47) at the Great Dane Classic in Staten Island, New York. Michaela Baker (Ocean City) was 18th in the mile (5:23.30).
Rider’s Mariah Stephens (EHT) was fifth in the triple jump (11.38 meters) and sixth in the 60 hurdles (8.99 seconds) at the Great Dane Classic. La Salle’s Casey McLees (Ocean City) was 23rd in the 3,000 (11:03.38). Saint Joseph’s Alexa Weber (Ocean City) was 31st in the mile (5:40.19). McKinleigh Mattie (Vineland) ran on New Jersey Institute of Technology’s sixth-place 4x400 relay team (4:02.12).
Georgian Court’s Ginalee Erskine (Barnegat) was 33rd in the weight throw (13 meters) and 36th in the shot put (10.11 meters) at the Great Dane Classic. Holy Family’s Zane’ McNeil (Charter Tech) was 21st in the 1,000 (3:15.96).
Men’s indoor track
Leo Zaccaria (Cape May Tech) ran on Rider’s distance medley relay that finished in a school-record 9:51.64 at the John Thomas Terrier Classic in Boston.
Monmouth’s Daniel Fenton (Millville) was 13th in the 60 hurdles (7.31) at the Great Dane Classic. Rutgers’ Will Berger (Lower Cape May Regional) was 24th in the mile (4:23.77), and Eric Barnes (EHT) was 31st in the 800 (1:59.19).
Georgian Court’s Alejandro Valdez (Bridgeton) was 13th in the weight throw (13.34 meters) and 16th in the shot put (13.34) at the Great Dane Classic. Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) was 20th in the long jump (6.1 meters). Domenico Darcy (Pinelands Regional) was 30th in the 400 (53.25), and Terrell Moore (Holy Spirit) was 33rd (54.62).
Rowan’s Connor McBride (Southern) was 33rd in the 3,000 (8:59.05) and Miguel Vera (Cumberland Regional) was 34th (8:59.37) at the Great Dane Classic.
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
