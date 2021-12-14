Gabby Turco averaging 16.3 points per game for Saint Anselm: College notebook

Gabby Turco’s continued strong play has helped the Saint Anselm College women’s basketball team mount a three-game winning streak.
The 5-foot-10 sophomore guard scored 19, grabbed eight rebounds and added three assists in a 73-63 win over Felician. She had 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists in a 75-69 win over Franklin Pierce.
The 2020 Wildwood Catholic High School (now Academy) graduate from Wildwood is second on the team in scoring, averaging 16.3 points over 10 games for the Hawks (6-4). She’s also averaging 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists and has made 36.2% of her 3-pointers (17 for 47).
Turco was a first-team Press All-Star as a senior with the Crusaders and finished her scholastic career with 1,166 points.
Kylee Watson (Mainland Regional) had nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks in Oregon’s 68-59 win over Long Beach State.
Tanazha Ford (Millville) grabbed six rebounds and added four assists in Bloomfield’s 68-60 loss to Post. She scored 16 off the bench in a 91-66 loss to Lincoln.
Haleigh Schafer (Absegami) had four points and two rebounds in D’Youville’s 95-68 win over Bridgeport. She scored 22 and added four rebounds in a 75-66 loss to Roberts Wesleyan.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had 22 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in Goldey-Beacom’s 86-71 loss to Jefferson. She had eight points and four rebounds in a 55-34 loss to the University of the Sciences.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had 19 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks and four steals in Albright’s 65-54 win over Alvernia. She grabbed 14 rebounds, blocked seven shots and added two points in a 60-57 win over Hood.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had 23 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals in Cairn’s 61-57 win over Bryn Athyn. She had 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 64-63 win over Notre Dame (Maryland). She had 25 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in a 66-57 win over Valley Forge.
Jacqueline Ward (Southern Regional) had 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists in Coast Guard’s 87-85 loss to Endicott.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had 13 points, five rebounds and two steals in Delaware Valley’s 67-63 loss to Arcadia.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) scored 19 and grabbed seven rebounds in Kean’s 65-59 win over New Jersey City. She had 11 points and seven rebounds in a 68-65 win over Ramapo.
Kilie Wyers (Ocean City) had seven points, 10 rebounds and four assists in Marywood’s 75-41 win over SUNY Delhi. She had five points and three rebounds in a 76-42 loss to Susquehanna.
Sara Peretti (Hammonton) scored 19 and grabbed 12 rebounds in Muhlenberg’s 79-60 win over Moravian.
Jada Thompson (Hammonton) scored 14 and added three steals, two rebounds and two assists in Ramapo’s 86-46 win over York. She had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 71-64 win over Rutgers-Newark. She had 20 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 68-65 loss to Kean.
In Rowan’s 100-57 win over Rutgers-Camden, Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) scored 12, Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) had eight points and three rebounds, and Savana Holt (Ocean City) added two points and five rebounds. In an 80-64 win over William Paterson, Holt had 11 points and five rebounds, and Herlihy grabbed four rebounds.
Mikayla Nicolini (Southern) had six points and four rebounds in Widener’s 75-50 win over Eastern.
Football
LB Qwahsin Townsel (St. Joseph) made eight tackles in Villanova’s 35-21 loss to South Dakota State in the Football Championship Subdivision Championship quarterfinals. DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) had two tackles and an interception. P Nathan Fonadacaro (St. Augustine Prep) averaged 32 yards, with a longest of 46, on three punt attempts.
Wrestling
Mike Waszen (Holy Spirit) won by forfeit at 197 pounds for Franklin & Marshall in a 48-4 win over Ursinus.
Owen Kretschmer (Southern) won a 13-3 major decision at 125 for Castleton in a 37-7 win over Southern Maine.
Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey Township) won by pin in 3:00 at 157 for Stevens Institute of Technology in a 36-14 loss to Clarion.
Gary Nagle (Middle Township) won by pin in 2:35 at 184 for Ursinus in a 26-20 loss to Delaware Valley.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.