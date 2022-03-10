Gab Cohen's offense has Widener off to 3-0 start: College notebook

Senior attack/midfielder Gab Cohen has helped spark the Widener University women’s lacrosse team to a 3-0 start.

Cohen, a 2018 Mainland Regional High School graduate from Linwood, had four goals, an assist, four ground balls and a caused turnover in Widener’s 15-5 win over Elizabethtown. The Pride next play 6 p.m. Thursday at Cabrini.

Cohen is third on the team with eight goals (one off from the leaders). She is hoping to build off a strong 2021 in which she had 30 goals and 17 assists in 13 games.

Cohen was a two-time first-team Press All-Star at Mainland, finishing her career with 65 goals and 34 assists.

Kira Sides (Middle Township) had three draw controls, a caused turnover and a ground ball in La Salle’s 13-5 loss to Lehigh. She had two draw controls, a caused turnover and a ground ball in a 10-8 loss to Manhattan.

Dani Donoghue (Ocean City) had a goal, an assist, a ground ball and a caused turnover for Mount St. Mary’s 11-6 win over High Point.

Maddie Barber (Middle Township) had three draw controls, two caused turnovers and a ground ball in Temple’s 14-11 win over Maryland, Baltimore County.

Carina Raymond (Lower Cape May Regional) scored in Jefferson’s 18-6 loss to East Stroudsburg. She scored in a 13-9 loss to New Haven.

Lexie Jackson (Barnegat) scored in Kutztown’s 19-2 win over Caldwell. In a 13-12 loss to Lock Haven, Robin Spector (Mainland) had four ground balls and a caused turnover, and Jackson added a goal, a ground ball and two caused turnovers.

Carolina Gallagher (Middle Township) scored and added two caused turnovers in Cabrini’s 19-5 win over Webber International. She scored twice in a 22-10 loss to Tampa.

Hailey Bloom (Atlantic City) had two goals and three assists in Gwynedd Mercy’s 21-7 win over Wilkes.

Rebecca Turner (Holy Spirit) had an assist in Hood’s 13-4 loss to Susquehanna. She had two goals, two assists and two ground balls in a 13-10 loss to Marymount.

Kylie Giordano (Millville) scored in Kean’s 20-6 loss to Christopher Newport.

Chelsea Stack (Ocean City) had three assists in Montclair State’s 11-4 win over Misericordia.

In Ramapo’s 10-9 loss to Farmingdale State, Colleen Mason (Southern Regional) scored twice and added three draw controls and Julianna McClain (Lower Cape May) had an assist, four ground balls and three caused turnovers.

Anna Devlin (Ocean City) had seven draw controls in The College of New Jersey’s 16-4 win over Scranton. She had a goal, an assist and three draw controls in a 19-4 win over Lebanon Valley.

Ashley Devlin (Ocean City) scored in Washington College’s 15-7 loss to York.

Men’s lacrosse

Billy Kroeger (Ocean City) went 8 for 9 in faceoffs and scooped four ground balls, and Teddy Grimley (Ocean City) had two caused turnovers and a ground ball in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 7-5 loss to Wagner.

Cade Johnson (Southern) scored in Chestnut Hill’s 17-7 win over District of Columbia.

Mikey Vanaman (St. Augustine Prep) had an assist in Cabrini’s 8-6 win over Hampden-Sydney. In a 9-7 loss to Dickinson, Vanaman had two goals and an assist, and Jake Schneider (Ocean City) scored.

Macgyver Hay (Oakcrest) had six ground balls and three caused turnovers in FDU-Florham’s 14-4 loss to Kean. In a 15-9 loss to Drew, Hay had three ground balls and a caused turnover, and Robert Nawrocki (Cedar Creek) scooped two ground balls.

Anthony Inserra (Ocean City) had two goals and three assists in Immaculata’s 10-8 win over Alvernia. He had a goal and two assists in an 8-5 loss to Penn College.

Tyler Kuni (St. Augustine) went 4 for 7 in faceoffs with four ground balls in Lynchburg’s 15-6 loss to Salisbury.

Softball

Faith Hegh (Mainland) hit a two-run triple and scored in Alabama at Birmingham’s 8-3 win over Longwood. She had a single and a double in a 7-3 win over Longwood. She doubled in a 2-0 win over Longwood. She had two hits, two stolen bases and a run in a 6-0 win over Harvard. She had an RBI double, a single and a run in a 5-0 win over Harvard.

Chelsea Howard (Lacey Township) allowed a run and struck out three in a seven-inning complete game to improve to 3-3 in Binghamton’s 2-1 win over Grand Canyon.

Jenna Gardner (Cumberland Regional) doubled and scored in Bryant’s 4-2 loss to Norfolk State.

Katie Master (Atlantic City) had a pinch-hit single in Central Connecticut State’s 11-1 loss to Troy.

Brianna Bailey (St. Joseph) singled and doubled in Iona’s 3-2 loss to Campbell.

Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) hit an RBI double in Lehigh’s 7-4 loss to George Washington. She hit an RBI triple and scored in a 5-1 win over George Washington.

Bridgette Giliano (Buena Regional) went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs for Mount St. Mary’s in a 5-2 win over Howard. She hit an RBI single in a 4-0 win over Howard.

Victoria Szrom (EHT) had a single, a double, a run and an RBI in Florida Tech’s 11-5 win over Wilmington. She hit a walk-off solo home run in a 2-1 win over Wilmington. She had a single, a double, a run and an RBI in an 11-3 win over Tiffin. She hit a double and added a run and two RBIs in a 6-3 win over Tiffin.

Gabby D’Ottavio (Buena) hit a pinch-hit RBI single in Millersville’s 11-4 loss to Seton Hill.

Emily Biddle (EHT) doubled in UNC Pembroke’s 5-4 loss to Wingate. She hit a two-run single and scored in an 11-5 win over Wingate. She hit a pair of solo home runs in a 5-4 win over Wingate.

Erin O’Brien (Cumberland) went 3 for 4 with a run in Nyack’s 7-6 win over Clarion.

Emma Barbera (Vineland) hit an RBI double in Cabrini’s 12-4 win over Concordia (Minn.).

Peyton McGowan (EHT) hit an RBI double in Immaculata’s 7-1 loss to Washington College. In an 11-3 loss to Washington College, Elena Anglani (Our Lady of Mercy) had a single, a double and three RBIs.

Ashlynne Scardino (Hammonton) allowed an unearned run and struck out one in four innings in relief in Neumann’s 8-3 loss to Adrian. She allowed a run and struck out four in a seven-inning complete game to improve to 2-1 in a 13-1 win over Regis.

In Penn State Brandywine’s 6-5 win over Cedar Crest, Taylor D’Attilio (Cedar Creek) hit a pinch-hit RBI double and Gianna Terpolilli (OLMA) singled and scored. In a 9-7 win over Thomas, Terpolilli had a single, a double, two runs and two RBIs.

Kimmy Musarra (Millville) hit an RBI single and scored twice in Rutgers-Camden’s 12-8 loss to SUNY-New Palz.

Nicole Ortega (Vineland) allowed a run and struck out four in 5 2/3 innings in relief in Salisbury’s 7-4 loss to Berry.

Ally Schlee (Cedar Creek) allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out two in six innings to get the win in The College of New Jersey’s 4-2 victory over DeSales.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

