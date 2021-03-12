'Funky' year has defined the past 12 months for Stockton women's soccer

Alexa Simonetti could only think of one word to describe preparing for a women’s soccer season in the spring.
“Funky.”
Stockton University kicked off its shortened season this week. Normally the Ospreys play in the fall, and with a much larger schedule, but they’re happy to be back on the pitch, nonetheless.
The last year has tested Stockton. The world shut down last March because of COVID-19, halting spring sports, completely altering the summer, and forcing teams to play, postpone or cancel their fall seasons.
“One second, you’re doing something, and the next, you’re not. It’s just funky,” said Simonetti, a 21-year-old senior captain.
Stockton (0-0-1) returns to Galloway Township for a home game at 1 p.m. Saturday vs. Ramapo. It will be the second of six New Jersey Athletic Conference games on its schedule. The NJAC will hold a tournament from April 3-14, but there will not be an NCAA Division III Tournament.
On Wednesday, the Ospreys played to a 0-0 tie with Montclair State University, “one of the tougher ones in the conference,” coach Nick Juengert said that night by telephone.
“(The Stockton players have) been very on top of everything,” he said about the extended offseason. “They were very mature with all the decisions we had to make with all of the shutdowns and start ups. They wanted to get to this day and do everything they had to do it.”
In fall 2019, the Ospreys went 14-4-3, and their season ended with a 2-0 loss to the Red Hawks in the NJAC semifinals.
Joining Stockton this season in the NJAC are Montclair State, Ramapo, Kean, Rutgers-Camden, New Jersey City and William Paterson. Not playing this season are Rutgers-Newark, Rowan and defending NJAC champ The College of New Jersey.
"My expectations are pretty big," said senior back Kiersten Reszkowski. "I know every day you don't know what to expect — injuries, COVID, stuff like that. But I think this a great opportunity for us to make an impact, and I am expecting us to make it to the playoffs and the finals."
The Ospreys returned 13 players with at least 12 games of experience.
All-NJAC returnees are NJAC first-teamers Reszkowski and senior forward Salena LeDonne, second-team junior forward Sydney Williams (Millville H.S.) and Simonetti, who received an honorable mention, in the midfield.
Reszkowski and Simonetti are two of the Ospreys’ senior captains this season. They will also be key for the Ospreys following up the 2019 success on defense in which they allowed just 12 goals and posted 12 shutouts.
"We do have a decent amount of returners, and I'm very confident in our back line and keepers," said Reszkowski, a 22-year-old health sciences major from Freehold, Monmouth County.
Susan Porambo (six goals, four assists) will boost the offense along with Williams (eight goals, four assists). LeDonne, another captain, had eight goals and eight assists last season.
“We will get our COVID quarantining players back in about a week, and then we should be getting two (injured) players back,” Juengert said, who added that Williams and junior transfer Sarah Patrignani (Vineland) from Division II Jefferson are included in the players he hopes will return.
LeDonne says Stockton is prepared for what other obstacles are thrown at them. She credits it to simply being athletes who know a game never goes according to plan. In the past year, the same can be said because of the pandemic.
"In a lot of ways, I feel sports have kind of prepared me for this," the 22-year-old from Parsippany, Morris County, said. "Embracing the importance of having a good attitude and being prepared and bringing that unity and comradery into any situation. So I feel like that's kind of the most powerful lesson in all of this, is just like accepting the circumstance as they are."
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
JRusso@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.