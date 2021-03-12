'Funky' year has defined the past 12 months for Stockton women's soccer

Alexa Simonetti could only think of one word to describe preparing for a women’s soccer season in the spring.

“Funky.”

Stockton University kicked off its shortened season this week. Normally the Ospreys play in the fall, and with a much larger schedule, but they’re happy to be back on the pitch, nonetheless.

The last year has tested Stockton. The world shut down last March because of COVID-19, halting spring sports, completely altering the summer, and forcing teams to play, postpone or cancel their fall seasons.

“One second, you’re doing something, and the next, you’re not. It’s just funky,” said Simonetti, a 21-year-old senior captain.

Stockton (0-0-1) returns to Galloway Township for a home game at 1 p.m. Saturday vs. Ramapo. It will be the second of six New Jersey Athletic Conference games on its schedule. The NJAC will hold a tournament from April 3-14, but there will not be an NCAA Division III Tournament.

On Wednesday, the Ospreys played to a 0-0 tie with Montclair State University, “one of the tougher ones in the conference,” coach Nick Juengert said that night by telephone.