Four Stockton runners earn All-Region honors

Stockton University cross country runners Jessie Klenk, Olivia Harris, Sam Tenenbaum and Stephen Conte earned United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region honors Monday.
The four Ospreys each received all-region recognition for the first time.
USTFCCCA All-Region status went to the top 35 finishers at the NCAA Metro Regionals that were held Saturday at Dream Park in Logan Township.
Klenk finished 19th among 169 runners in the women’s race in 23 minutes, 32.2 seconds. Harris placed 27th in 23:44.1. The times were 6K personal bests for both runners. Earlier in the season, Klenk earned New Jersey Athletic Conference first-team honors. Harris made the second team.
Tenenbaum finished 34th in a field of 157 runners in the men’s 8K race in 26:43.6. Conte was 35th in 26:47.5.
Klenk, Harris, Tenenbaum and Conte led their respective teams to their best finishes ever at an NCAA Regional. The Stockton women finished sixth out of 24 teams and the Ospreys men placed 10th out of 21 teams.
