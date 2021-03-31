Four Stockton men's basketball players earn postseason awards

Stockton University men's basketball senior forward Tariq Baker was named the 2020-21 New Jersey Athletic Conference Co-Defensive Players of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.

He earned the honor along with New Jersey City sophomore Michael Clement.

The Player of the Year award went to Travis Jocelyn of The College of New Jersey.

The NJAC also released its all-conference teams Wednesday.

Stockton senior guard and Ocean City High School graduate Luciano Lubrano and sophomore guard DJ Campbell (Vineland) were each named to the NJAC first team. Junior guard Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) was selected to the second team.

The Ospreys advanced to the NJAC Championship game, suffering a heartbreaking 79-77 loss to New Jersey City on March 19.

Baker was a major part of that and averaged 9.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, including a 20-point output in the title game. He shot over 47% on the year and was nearly 94% from the free-throw line.

Campbell, who won the NJAC Rookie of the Year award in 2019-20, led the Ospreys with 13.8 points per game, which also ranked fourth in the conference. He also finished eighth in the conference in assists (2.7 per game)and . He had 13 steals in nine games.