Four Stockton chosen Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars

Four Stockton University student-athletes have been recognized as Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars by the publication Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.
It was the sixth straight year Stockton student-athletes received Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar honors.
Earning the honors were Daniel Do (cross country and track and field), Will Pellicier (men's lacrosse), Darren Wan (track and field) and Celest Orbe (women's lacrosse). Orbe and Wan are Egg Harbor Township High School graduates. Do is an Absegami graduate.
To qualify, student-athletes must be persons of color with a minimum 3.20 GPA after at least one year of college. The awards are inspired by tennis legend Arthur Ashe Jr.’s commitment to education, and they celebrate the accomplishments of hundreds of student-athletes nationwide.
Do and Pellicier received the honor for the second straight year. Do also was the national runner-up for Arthur Ashe Jr. Male Athlete of the Year and the national sport winner for track & field this spring.
Do, a senior, is a three-time NJAC First Team runner in cross country (2017, 2019, spring 2021). He has recorded two race victories and 12 top-10 finishes in his four-year career. He also is a four-year letterwinner in track & field who holds school records in the indoor 3,000-meter run and outdoor 5,000-meter run.
Do is a biochemistry/molecular biology major at Stockton with a perfect 4.00 GPA. He already has earned his certification from the American Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, and plans to pursue a doctorate in Food Science at Ohio State University.
Wan, a senior business major with a 3.99 GPA, is in his third season on the Stockton track and field team after competing at Rutgers University as a freshman. He has earned NJAC Second Team honors twice (2019 outdoor hammer throw, 2020 outdoor weight throw) and received an NJAC honorable mention once (2019 outdoor discus).
During the 2020 indoor season, Wan broke the 25-year-old school record in the weight throw with a throw of 17.68 meters. This spring, he broke a 14-year-old school record in the hammer throw. He set a mark of 58.17 meters, a distance that ranks seventh in NCAA Division III this spring.
Pellicier has played 42 games in his four years as a defensive midfielder for Stockton. The senior has 22 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers plus a goal and five assists during his career.
A criminal justice major with a 3.73 GPA, Pellicier recently was chosen as Stockton’s representative on the Colonial States Athletic Conference All-Sportsmanship Team.
Orbe is a four-year letterwinner on defense who played in 27 career games for the Ospreys and totaled nine ground balls and three caused turnovers. She moved into the starting lineup this season, starting all seven games in which she played. Orbe is a health science major with a 3.60 GPA.
GALLERY: Stockton introduces rowing to Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
Youth Row
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.