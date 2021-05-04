Four Stockton chosen Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars

Do is a biochemistry/molecular biology major at Stockton with a perfect 4.00 GPA. He already has earned his certification from the American Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, and plans to pursue a doctorate in Food Science at Ohio State University.

Wan, a senior business major with a 3.99 GPA, is in his third season on the Stockton track and field team after competing at Rutgers University as a freshman. He has earned NJAC Second Team honors twice (2019 outdoor hammer throw, 2020 outdoor weight throw) and received an NJAC honorable mention once (2019 outdoor discus).

During the 2020 indoor season, Wan broke the 25-year-old school record in the weight throw with a throw of 17.68 meters. This spring, he broke a 14-year-old school record in the hammer throw. He set a mark of 58.17 meters, a distance that ranks seventh in NCAA Division III this spring.

Pellicier has played 42 games in his four years as a defensive midfielder for Stockton. The senior has 22 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers plus a goal and five assists during his career.

A criminal justice major with a 3.73 GPA, Pellicier recently was chosen as Stockton’s representative on the Colonial States Athletic Conference All-Sportsmanship Team.