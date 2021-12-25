Former Stockton volleyball player Franceska Gustave competing overseas

The Stockton University women’s volleyball team competed in a shortened campaign in the spring 2021 semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Franceska Gustave and the Ospreys played just seven matches.
“I was really worried I was going to end my career in a COVID type of season,” said Gustave, who had been a senior standout and graduated shortly after the pandemic-delayed season.
But that was not the end of Gustave’s volleyball career.
The 23-year-old Edgewater, Bergen County, native worked with Play Overseas, which provides a free service to assist student-athletes extend their athletic careers beyond their last year of eligibility and further their educations.
The organization was able to get her offers from four schools in London.
After evaluating each school, she decided to attend the University of East London on a partial athletic and academic scholarship. Gustave is pursuing her master’s degree in psychology, and the university has a great program for that, she said.
“When this opportunity came, it felt like I was fulfilling what I didn’t get to have during my last year at Stockton (due to the shortened season),” Gustave said. “I honestly feel like I’m on top of the world.”
The United Kingdom has become a popular destination for former U.S. student-athletes, a release release from the Stockton said. Different eligibility rules allow students to compete while working toward a graduate degree, which only take 12 months to complete in the U.K. and are typically much cheaper, the release said.
Gustave will complete her degree requirements in November 2022.
“It was kind of hard thinking about leaving everything behind back home, even if it is just for a year, but it’s probably the best thing that has ever happened to me, and I’m so glad I took the opportunity,” Gustave said.
Gustave, who had a concussion earlier in in the season, plays each Wednesday for her college team. The season will end in May. On the weekends, she also competes for a club team, the Malory Eagles of the United Kingdom National volleyball system.
Both her college and club teams are extremely talented, Gustave said. The competition is much higher with her club team, but even her college team is “definitely a change of pace for me from Stockton,” Gustave added. A lot of the players are also from the United States, and some are even former NCNCAA Division I players.
“I feel like if I was offered an opportunity like this, that means I was meant for it and I know I can handle it,” Gustave said. “I would hope so many more athletes would take an opportunity like this if it ever came across them.”
Gustave finished in the top eight in the New Jersey Athletic Conference in blocks during all four of her seasons with the Ospreys. She ended her career ranked 10th in program history with 283 blocks and contributed offensively with 398 kills and a .294 hitting percentage.
Gustave played in 100 matches for the Ospreys and helped them win two NJAC titles. She received an NJAC honorable mention in 2018. Gustave led the team in blocks as a freshman and senior.
“I was so excited for her when she told me the news,” Stockton coach Allison Walker said. “It was an awesome opportunity, and very well deserved. … She loves her team, and is really enjoying continuing to get to play.
“She is very excited about it. She is really enjoying herself out there.”
Gustave, who graduated from Leonia High School, said her friends, family and the entire Stockton community have been supportive and made her transition a lot easier.
“I’m loving it so far,” said Gustave, adding that she has made some supportive friends and lives on campus in London. “It is really easy to get around the city. We have a lot of transportation here, so you can just hop on any bus or train and head into different parts of the city or go to vintage shops. There are all kinds of things to do here. It has honestly been really fun.”
There are many things she enjoys about London, especially the diversity, Gustave said.
“There are so many people from around the world here, and so many people from different walks of life,” Gustave said. “I feel like I am learning something new every day about everyone that I have come across.”
Gustave is the second former Osprey in recent history to connect with Play Overseas and compete in another country, the university said. The other was women’s basketball player Najha Treadwell, who spent the 2018-19 overseas after her standout career at Stockton.
“(Gustave) was just a dynamic player who always was a great team kid, and I am so excited she is living her dream now,” Walker said. “Just very well-deserved.”
