Former Stockton volleyball player Franceska Gustave competing overseas

The United Kingdom has become a popular destination for former U.S. student-athletes, a release from the Stockton said. Different eligibility rules allow students to compete while working toward a graduate degree, which only take 12 months to complete in the U.K. and are typically much cheaper, the release said.

Gustave will complete her degree requirements in November 2022.

“It was kind of hard thinking about leaving everything behind back home, even if it is just for a year, but it’s probably the best thing that has ever happened to me, and I’m so glad I took the opportunity,” Gustave said.

Gustave, who had a concussion earlier in the season, plays each Wednesday for her college team. The season will end in May. On the weekends, she also competes for a club team, the Malory Eagles of the United Kingdom National volleyball system.

Both her college and club teams are extremely talented, Gustave said. The competition is much higher with her club team, but even her college team is "definitely a change of pace for me from Stockton," Gustave added. A lot of the players are also from the United States, and some are even former NCAA Division I players.