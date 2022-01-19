Former Stockton runner qualifies for Olympic Marathon Trials

Former Stockton University distance runner Christina Welsh now runs marathons, and she joined a select group on Sunday in Houston, Texas.
Welsh, a 2018 Stockton graduate, qualified for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials with a personal-best time of 2 hours, 33 minutes in the Chevron Houston Marathon. The 5-foot-3, 25-year-old Welsh, a native of Hamilton Township near Trenton, finished eighth out of 2,325 female runners and easily beat the Olympic Trials women's cutoff time of 2:37.00. She averaged 5:51 minutes per mile over the 26.2-mile race.
"It was really exciting. I can't believe it happened," said Welsh, now a resident of St. Petersburg, Florida, and a graduate student in marine biology at the University of South Florida. "I gave it everything. It beat my previous personal best (2:44.36) by 11½ minutes."
The Chevron Houston Marathon was the first race in the two-year qualifying window for the Olympic Trials race, which has not yet been set. Qualifying will continue until 60 days prior to the trials, which Welsh said will probably be in the spring of 2024.
"Houston is known for a flat, fast course," Welsh said. "We ran in the city and suburbs, and finished back in the city. It was pretty cold, like 35 degrees, and the wind was 15 mph. At the end there was a tailwind and that helped. My last couple miles were the fastest."
The race in Houston was Welsh's sixth marathon. With two years to prepare for the trials, she said she'll probably run a couple more to get faster.
The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris, beginning on July 26.
Welsh ran two years at Hamilton West High School, starting with the spring of her junior year. At Stockton, she ran four years in cross country and the 5,000 and 10,000 meters in track and field. She had six individual event wins and earned all-conference honors in the New Jersey Athletic Conference six times.
She helped Stockton win the program's first NJAC women's cross country championship in 2016 and was named to the conference's First Team. She finished third in the 5,000 meters and fourth in the 10,000 in 2017 at the NJAC Outdoor Championships to help the Stockton women to their first conference track and field team title.
"We feel great about Christina qualifying for the Olympic Trials," said Jayson Resch, the Stockton coordinator of cross country and track and field. "She's the first in school history (in the marathon). She had a total commitment and did it all on her own. She has really blossomed as a post-college athlete and has really taken it to another level. She put in all the hard work on her own. Training for a marathon isn't the most glorious thing."
Resch said Welsh's achievement is inspiring. "Hopefully it will motivate others to see what hard work and commitment will do," Resch said. "Christina was also an outstanding student as well, in marine science. She was one of our top scholar athletes."
Welsh runs every day, usually twice a day.
"I've built it up to 135 miles a week, and I usually do two faster workouts a week," she said. "I like training in St. Petersburg because it never snows."
Welsh liked being a Stockton student.
"I loved Stockton," she said. "I liked the atmosphere, and I liked that it wasn't a huge college and not in a big city. It had many trails to run on."
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
