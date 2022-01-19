Former Stockton runner qualifies for Olympic Marathon Trials

The race in Houston was Welsh's sixth marathon. With two years to prepare for the trials, she said she'll probably run a couple more to get faster.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris, beginning on July 26.

Welsh ran two years at Hamilton West High School, starting with the spring of her junior year. At Stockton, she ran four years in cross country and the 5,000 and 10,000 meters in track and field. She had six individual event wins and earned all-conference honors in the New Jersey Athletic Conference six times.

She helped Stockton win the program's first NJAC women's cross country championship in 2016 and was named to the conference's First Team. She finished third in the 5,000 meters and fourth in the 10,000 in 2017 at the NJAC Outdoor Championships to help the Stockton women to their first conference track and field team title.