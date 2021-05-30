Former Cape-Atlantic League runners lead Rowan to national title in relay

The Rowan University 4x400 relay celebrates winning at the NCAA Division III Track & Field Championships at the Irwin Belk Track on the campus of North Carolina A&T University on May 29, 2021 in Greensboro, NC. (Brian Westerholt/Sports On Film)
Rowan's Amara Conte passes the baton to Hunter Barbieri (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) during the 4x400 relay at the NCAA Division III Track & Field Championships at the Irwin Belk Track on the campus of North Carolina A&T University on May 29, 2021 in Greensboro, NC. (Brian Westerholt/Sports On Film)
Rowan's Hunter Barbieri (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) during the 4x400 relay at the NCAA Division III Track & Field Championships at the Irwin Belk Track on the campus of North Carolina A&T University on May 29, 2021 in Greensboro, NC. (Brian Westerholt/Sports On Film)
Rowan's Hunter Barbieri (EHT) passes the baton to Justin Bishop (Mainland) heading into the third leg of the 4x400 relay at the NCAA Division III Track & Field Championships at the Irwin Belk Track on the campus of North Carolina A&T University on May 29, 2021 in Greensboro, NC. (Brian Westerholt/Sports On Film)
Justin Bishop (Mainland) runs the third leg in the 4x400 relay for Rowan at the NCAA Division III Track & Field Championships at the Irwin Belk Track on the campus of North Carolina A&T University on May 29, 2021 in Greensboro, NC. (Brian Westerholt/Sports On Film)
Rowan's Justin Bishop (Mainland Regional) passes the baton to Francis Terry heading into the final leg of the 4x400 relay at the NCAA Division III Track & Field Championships at the Irwin Belk Track on the campus of North Carolina A&T University on May 29, 2021 in Greensboro, NC. (Brian Westerholt/Sports On Film)
Rowan University's 4x400 relay team consisting of Francis Terry, left, Justin Bishop (Mainland Regional H.S.), Hunter Barbieri (Egg Harbor Township) and Amara Conte celebrate winning the national title at the NCAA Division Track and Field Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Former Cape-Atlantic League standouts Hunter Barbieri and Justin Bishop helped Rowan University have an impressive showing at the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships on Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Barbieri, a junior and an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, and Bishop, a senior and a Mainland Regional grad, ran the second and third legs, respectively, to help the Profs win the 4x400-meter relay national title. They ran the race in 3 minutes, 11.81 seconds, coming back to beat Loras (3:12.4).
Rowan was third heading into the final after running a 3:11.4 in prelims on Thursday. Amara Conte ran the opening leg, and the Profs were in fourth place when he passed the baton off to Barbieri.
Barbieri, from EHT, maintained fourth but was passed more than halfway through the leg and had a slight stumble. He ran his 400 in 49.46 seconds.
Bishop, from Egg Harbor City, turned on the jets in the third leg, getting Rowan into third before the halfway point of his lap. By the time he passed the baton off to anchor Francis Terry, Bishop was in second as the Profs trailed by about a second. Bishop ran his leg in 47.912 seconds.
The transition to Terry was smooth, and Terry shot out to a fast start, never let up his pace and took the lead early in the final lap and cruised to the national title win. He ran a fast 46.83.
