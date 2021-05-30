 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Cape-Atlantic League runners lead Rowan to national title in relay
0 comments
breaking top story

Former Cape-Atlantic League runners lead Rowan to national title in relay

{{featured_button_text}}

Former Cape-Atlantic League standouts Hunter Barbieri and Justin Bishop helped Rowan University have an impressive showing at the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships on Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Barbieri, a junior and an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, and Bishop, a senior and a Mainland Regional grad, ran the second and third legs, respectively, to help the Profs win the 4x400-meter relay national title. They ran the race in 3 minutes, 11.81 seconds, coming back to beat Loras (3:12.4).

Rowan was third heading into the final after running a 3:11.4 in prelims on Thursday. Amara Conte ran the opening leg, and the Profs were in fourth place when he passed the baton off to Barbieri.

Barbieri, from EHT, maintained fourth but was passed more than halfway through the leg and had a slight stumble. He ran his 400 in 49.46 seconds.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bishop, from Egg Harbor City, turned on the jets in the third leg, getting Rowan into third before the halfway point of his lap. By the time he passed the baton off to anchor Francis Terry, Bishop was in second as the Profs trailed by about a second. Bishop ran his leg in 47.912 seconds.

The transition to Terry was smooth, and Terry shot out to a fast start, never let up his pace and took the lead early in the final lap and cruised to the national title win. He ran a fast 46.83.

The win earned the Profs 10 points, helping them to a fourth overall finish out of 78 schools in the team scoring. It was crucial because the NCAA only awards trophies to the top four overall teams.

The relay also earned Bishop and Barbieri All-American status, their second time earning the honor in the outdoor season. Both did it with the 4x400 relay in 2018 that placed fifth. The relay and Johnson also were the first national champs during the outdoor season for the Profs since Anthony Salemo in the 400 hurdles in 2017.

Rowan's other national championship performance belonged to Ahmir Johnson in the triple jump.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7210

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter/copy editor

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News