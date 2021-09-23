Former CAL standouts hired to coach this winter season: College notebook

A pair of former Cape-Atlantic League standouts who excelled at the college level were hired as coaches at Pennsylvania institutions last week.
Stephanie Carideo, a 2007 Lower Cape May Regional High School graduate, was named head coach of NCAA Division III Haverford College’s women’s basketball team on Sept. 16.
Drexel University announced Friday it added former Press Athlete of the Year C.J. LaFragola (St. Joseph) to its wrestling team’s coaching staff as an assistant.
Carideo spent the previous two years as an assistant at the University of Pennsylvania. This isn’t her first experience as head coach, having led the Penn State Abington women’s team for two years.
Carideo starred during her playing career at D-II Philadelphia University (now Jefferson University) and finished her career with 1,048 points. She is a member of the Cape May Athletic Hall of Fame.
At Drexel, LaFragola will mainly coach upper weight classes and focus his recruiting efforts in New Jersey. This is the first coaching job for LaFragola, who has spent the last year training and competing in mixed martial arts.
LaFragola was a three-time national tournament qualifier when he wrestled at D-I Brown University. The two-time team captain earned All-Ivy League honors three times and enjoyed three 20-win seasons. He attended Sacred Heart as a grad student and played one season each of football and baseball.
Men’s cross country
Jefferson finished seventh among 13 schools at the Kutztown Invitational. Owen Bradley (Cedar Creek) was 18th, finishing the 8K race in 27 minutes, 49 seconds. Blake Corbett (Mainland Regional) was 48th (29:02.6), Leonard Bustos (Oakcrest) finished 57th (29:18.8), and Mike Keough (Cedar Creek) was 90th (30:42.7).
Rowan finished sixth among 10 teams at the Iona Meet of Champions. Connor McBride (Southern Regional) finished 43rd in 27:56.6.
Women’s cross country
Saint Joseph’s finished second among eight teams at the Moravian Invitational. Alexa Weber (Ocean City) finished the 5K race in 24:41.7 to take ninth place. Becca Millar (Ocean City) finished 19th (25:15.4).
Women’s tennis
Tiffany Trivers (EHT) and her playing partner won the first doubles match 8-3 in Rutgers-Camden’s 6-3 win over Moravian. In a 5-4 win over York, Trivers won third singles 6-2, 6-4, and her tandem won first doubles 8-5.
Women’s volleyball
Stephanie Soares (Southern) had three digs in Belmont Abbey’s 3-0 loss to Lander.
Olivia Anderson (Pinelands Regional) had two kills and a dig in Felician’s 3-0 loss to West Chester. She had three kills and two digs in a 3-1 win over Dominican. She had four kills and three assists in a 3-1 loss to Southern Connecticut State. She had three kills in a 3-0 loss to Franklin Pierce.
Jessica Sprankle (Southern) had 17 digs and three assists in Georgian Court’s 3-1 win over Chestnut Hill. She had nine digs and four assists in a 3-0 win over Salem. She had 14 digs in a 3-0 loss to Kutztown.
Kayla Thornton (Pinelands) had 17 kills and three digs in Kean’s 3-1 loss to Penn State-Behrend. She had 13 kills and five digs in a 3-0 win over Brooklyn.
Rachael Pharo (Southern) had 11 kills and 23 digs in New Jersey City’s 3-2 win over Cairn. She had five kills and two digs in a 3-0 win over Saint Elizabeth.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
