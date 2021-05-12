Former CAL standouts help Rowan men win 6th straight NJAC title: Notebook

The Rowan University men’s outdoor track and field team won its sixth straight New Jersey Athletic Conference championship Sunday at Ramapo College in Mahwah, Bergen County.
The Profs dominated, totaling 285 points. The next closest finisher was The College of New Jersey with 160 points.
Hunter Barbieri (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) ran on the Profs’ winning 4x400-meter relay team that finished in 3 minutes, 21.91 seconds. He added a fourth-place finish in the 400 (50.35).
Justin Bishop (Mainland Regional) was second in the 200 (22.05) and second in the 400 (48.62). Kevin King (Ocean City) was third in the 110 hurdles (15.32). Connor McBride (Southern Regional) was fifth in the 10,000 (32:50.31).
Korey Greene (Ocean City) was seventh in the 3,000 steeplechase (10:17.99). Darryl Gaston Jr. (Absegami) was fifth in the hammer throw (41.67 meters). Nick Simila (St. Augustine Prep) was sixth in the 1,500 (4:05.33). Esteban Delgado (Absegami) was seventh in the 800 (1:58.88).
Michael Cephas (Vineland) ran on Rider’s second-place 4x100 relay (41.98) at the Metro-Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships. He was sixth in the 100 (11:05) and seventh in the 200 (22.68). Leo Zaccaria (Cape May Tech) was 10th in the 1,500 (3:56.19).
Women’s track and field
Rowan placed third among 10 teams in the NJAC Championships. Amanthy Sosa Cacere (Absegami) ran on the Profs’ second-place 4x100 relay (50.73). She was also on the third-place 4x400 relay (4:16.02). She added a fourth-place finish in the triple jump (9.75m), a sixth in the 400 (1:01.62) and 10th in the 200 (27.35). Ariana Mack (Holy Spirit) was fifth in the discus (34.19m). Sophia Gresham (Ocean City) was sixth in the long jump (4.70m).
Isabella Leak (Egg Harbor Township) was sixth in the 1,500 for Monmouth at the MAAC Championships. Monmouth, which includes Michaela Baker (Ocean City), won the team title.
Rider’s Kristin Siegle (Buena Regional) placed second in the 800 (2:09.83) at the MAAC Championships. She ran on the Broncs’ third-place 4x400 (4:03.04) and 4x800 (9:22.25) relays.
Baseball
Rowan senior Ryan McIsaac (Millville) was named to the All-NJAC first team May 5. Senior pitcher Donald Zellman (Lacey Township) was named to the second team.
Kean junior pitcher Justin Diefenbach (Barnegat) received an All-NJAC honorable mention.
Women’s lacrosse
Megan Bozzi (Mainland) scored a career-high five goals in Coastal Carolina’s 13-11 loss to Mercer in the Southern Conference semifinals.
Jenna Steelman (Oakcrest) scored in Caldwell’s 18-12 loss to Post in the first round of the CACC Tournament.
Teagen Hay (Oakcrest) scored in Jefferson’s 18-11 win over Wilmington in the CACC semifinals. In a 15-10 loss to Georgian Court in the final, Carina Raymond (Lower Cape May Regional) scored, and Hey had an assist.
In FDU-Florham’s 19-5 loss to Washington & Lee in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament, Aubrey Hunter (Middle Township) had two draw controls, a ground ball and a caused turnover.
Anna Devlin (Ocean City) scored four times and added eight draw controls in The College of New Jersey’s 21-9 win over Babson in the first round of the D-III Tournament. The Lions advance to the second round and will face Western Connecticut State.
