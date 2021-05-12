Former CAL standouts help Rowan men win 6th straight NJAC title: Notebook

The Rowan University men’s outdoor track and field team won its sixth straight New Jersey Athletic Conference championship Sunday at Ramapo College in Mahwah, Bergen County.

The Profs dominated, totaling 285 points. The next closest finisher was The College of New Jersey with 160 points.

Hunter Barbieri (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) ran on the Profs’ winning 4x400-meter relay team that finished in 3 minutes, 21.91 seconds. He added a fourth-place finish in the 400 (50.35).

Justin Bishop (Mainland Regional) was second in the 200 (22.05) and second in the 400 (48.62). Kevin King (Ocean City) was third in the 110 hurdles (15.32). Connor McBride (Southern Regional) was fifth in the 10,000 (32:50.31).

Korey Greene (Ocean City) was seventh in the 3,000 steeplechase (10:17.99). Darryl Gaston Jr. (Absegami) was fifth in the hammer throw (41.67 meters). Nick Simila (St. Augustine Prep) was sixth in the 1,500 (4:05.33). Esteban Delgado (Absegami) was seventh in the 800 (1:58.88).