Former CAL standouts help Jefferson XC to win in Philly: College notebook

Owen Bradley (Cedar Creek H.S.) was third with an 8K time of 29 minutes, 16.3 seconds. Blake Corbett (Mainland Regional) was fourth with a personal-best 29:19.6 at that course. Leonard Bustos (Oakcrest) placed ninth with a personal-best 29:57.5 at that course.
Mike Keough (Cedar Creek) also ran a course personal-best (31:13.5) to finish 20th. The Rams were the top team among 13 schools.
Rowan’s Nick Simila (St. Augustine Prep) was fifth (27:27.5) in the 8K at the Bill Fritz Invitational in Logan Township, Gloucester County. Miguel Vera (Cumberland Regional) was 10th (27:42.8). Brothers Tyler and Korey Greene (Ocean City) were 11th (27:47) and 12th (27:52), respectively. Cameron Ditroia (Ocean City) finished 27th (29:20.5).
Women’s cross countryAlyssa Aldridge (Mainland) ran the 6K in 22:42.2 for Georgetown to finish 47th at the Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational at Penn State. The Hoyas won the team title.
Alexa Weber (Ocean City) ran the 5K in 20:54.1 to finish 18th for Saint Joseph’s at the Fordham Fiasco. The Hawks placed third among 11 teams.
Rowan’s Mary Lisicki (Ocean City) was 32nd (29:26.4) in the 6K at the Bill Fritz Invitational.
Men’s soccerNoah Hamouda (Lacey Township) scored in Georgian Court’s 3-0 win over Salem (West Virginia).
Christian Rafter (Middle Township) scored in Cabrini’s 3-1 win over DeSales.
Women’s soccerDelaney Lappin (Ocean City) scored in Drexel’s 3-1 win over UMass Lowell.
Allie Tierney (Absegami) scored the game’s only goal in the 33rd minute to lead Kutztown to a 1-0 win over Millersville.
Karagan Bulger (Southern Regional) scored in Coast Guard’s 6-1 win over Salve Regina.
Jess Riordan (Our Lady of Mercy) made four saves in Lycoming’s 2-1 win over Keuka.
Aileen Cahill (Pinelands Regional) scored in Montclair State’s 3-1 win over Ursinus. On Sept. 7, she was named New Jersey Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for having scored three goals the previous week.
Chloe Beasley (ACIT) made six saves in Rutgers-Camden’s 1-0 loss to Washington College. She made four saves in a 1-0 loss to North Carolina Wesleyan.
Mia Caso (Wildwood Catholic) started on defense for all three of Rutgers-Newark’s shutout wins last week, including all 90 minutes in a 1-0 win over Bryn Mawr.
Ashton Houbary (Vineland) made two saves for the shutout in Widener’s 3-0 win over Immaculata.
Field hockeyMaddie Kahn (Ocean City) made five saves in Lehigh’s 4-3 loss to La Salle. She made seven saves in a 2-1 win over Georgetown.
Reese Bloomstead (Ocean City) had the assist on Monmouth’s game-tying goal in the 55th minute of its 4-3 comeback win over Villanova.
Kat Conroy (Southern) scored in Rider’s 2-0 win over Georgetown.
Nicholl Fenton (Ocean City) started on defense for No. 17 Saint Joseph’s in a 3-2 win over defending national champion and No. 4 North Carolina and in a 2-1 win over No. 8 Rutgers.
In Belmont Abbey’s 5-0 win over Mercyhurst, Casey Etter (Millville) scored her first collegiate goal, and Meadoe Harrell-Alvarez (Vineland) scored.
In Kutztown’s 3-1 win over Mansfield, Alyssa Donato (Cumberland) scored. Her sister Juliana Donato (Schalick) had two assists.
Caroline Gallagher (Middle Township) scored in Cabrini’s 3-1 loss to Widener.
Haleigh Flukey (Ocean City) assisted on the go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute of FDU-Florham’s 3-2 win over Ramapo.
Alli Johnson (Middle Township) made a defensive save in Immaculata’s 2-1 loss to Moravian.
Erin Callahan (Cumberland) scored in Widener’s 3-1 win over Cabrini. In a 7-0 win over Goucher, Callahan scored, and Gianna Perna (St. Joseph) added an assist.
Women’s tennisTiffany Trivers (EHT) won the third singles 6-2, 6-3, and her pair won second doubles 8-3 in Rutgers-Camden’s 7-2 win over FDU-Florham. She won third singles 8-2, and her pair won first doubles 8-0 in a 9-0 win over Immaculata. The pair won first doubles in a 6-3 win over Goucher.
Morgan Grimmie (Holy Spirit) won sixth singles 6-2, 6-2 in The College of New Jersey’s 5-4 win over New Paltz.
Men’s golfNoah Petracci (Hammonton) tied for 13th, shooting an 88, in Jefferson’s tri-match with Goldey-Beacom and University of the Sciences. The Rams placed third.
Women’s golfOlivia Strigh (Hammonton) placed 18th with a two-day total of 160, including a 77 during the first round, for Hamilton College at the Hamilton Invitational. Hamilton placed fourth in a field of 15 teams.
Kasey Clifford (Ocean City) tied for 15th, shooting a two-day 166 (79-87) at the Kyle Campbell Invitational in Marshall, Michigan. In the Mount Union Fall Invitational in Alliance, Ohio, she tied for 11th with an 89.
Women’s volleyballOlivia Anderson (Pinelands) had five kills in Felician’s 3-2 loss to Pace. She had three kills in a 3-0 win over Virginia State. She had three kills in a 3-1 loss to Alderson Broaddus.
In Georgian Court’s 3-0 win over Lincoln, Jessica Sprankle (Southern) had four assists and seven digs, and Emma Gildea (Southern) had three kills. In a 3-0 win over Pace, Sprankle had seven assists and eight digs. In a 3-0 win over Queens, Sprankle had four assists and six digs. In a 3-2 win over West Chester, Sprankle had 11 assists and 16 digs.
Kayla Thornton (Pinelands) had 18 kills in Kean’s 3-1 loss to Merchant Marine. She had 13 kills In a 3-1 loss to SUNY Cortland. She had 10 kills and four digs in a 3-1 loss to New York University.
Rachael Pharo (Southern) had 11 kills and eight digs in New Jersey City’s 3-0 win over CCNY.
Jada Byers had his first big game for the Virginia Union University football team.
