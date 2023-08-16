OCEAN CITY — Ja’Briel Mace just played here last fall.

As a Mainland Regional High School senior, he rushed for 133 yards with two touchdowns, but the Mustangs suffered a 21-20 loss to rival Ocean City at Carey Stadium, home of the Red Raiders.

Now a freshman running back at Villanova University, Mace returned to the beachside turf field Wednesday.

The Wildcats hosted an open practice at Carey Stadium in preparation for their season opener Sept. 2 at Lehigh in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The Wildcats held multiple scrimmages and practiced their goal-line and hurry-up offenses, kicking, punting and other drills.

The Wildcats have held open practice at Carey Stadium each year since 2017, except 2020 due to COVID-19. Defensive back Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) and punter/holder Nate Fondacaro (St. Augustine Prep) are fifth-year players.

“It’s truly awesome to come back here,” said Mace, who played at Carey Stadium many times because of the Mainland-O.C. rivalry. “It wasn’t that long ago I played here. Obviously, we lost (on Sept. 1, 2022). But it feels really good to practice at home for once.”

Last season, Mace rushed for 1,214 yards and 24 TDs and led the Mustangs to the Central Jersey Group IV title. The 18-year-old of Somers Point helped Mainland finish 10-2. He committed to Villanova last June. He was a first-team Press All-Star in 2021 and 2022.

“The first few months getting adjusted was a little stressful, but now I’m good,” Mace said. “I am getting adjusted. The running back room loves me and Villanova opened me with open arms. It’s pretty cool.”

Mainland assistant coach Antoine Lewis played at Villanova, and he provided Wildcats seventh-year coach Mark Ferrante some “inside info” while they were recruiting Mace, Ferrante said. Mace was fielding punts Wednesday, a role he may have this season.

“He has been great,” Ferrante said. “You can see his speed. He seems to have natural hands, by that I mean he is doing a real good job catching the ball in the backfield and also catching punts. He’s just a great guy. We realized that in the recruitment. We are just thrilled he decided to come to Villanova.”

Many of the older players on Villanova told Mace to always focus on his primary position first, which is running back. But playing on special teams is something to consider if he wanted to see the field as a freshman. And he embraced that, Ferrante added.

Mace said he enjoys fielding punts.

“A lot of space for me to make people miss,” he said.

And making people miss is what he did at Mainland.

“Freshmen, we always want to take a long, hard look at them to see if they could help us somewhere,” Ferrante said. “With (Mace’s) speed and ability, he might be able to get on the field for us this season. Maybe in a special teams capacity.

"We have a pretty good group of running backs, so he has got a lot of competition there. I tell the young guys all the time, if you want to try to play versus redshirting your very first year, special teams is the way to probably go about it.”

Fondacaro, Glover excited for final year at Nova

Last season, Fondacaro watched from the sidelines as he tore his left Achilles. He took a gap year in 2022 to play this season.

Fondacaro, who is from Sewell, Gloucester County, has a beach house in Sea Isle City. He made some nice punts Wednesday.

"To be with the guys this year for one more round, it's an unbelievable feeling," Fondacaro, 23, said. "I couldn't be more excited to be back."

Fondacaro anticipates this open practice each summer. The Wildcats held an autograph session after the practice, but once that was done the team was free to roam the Boardwalk and relax on the beach.

About 300-plus fans attended Wednesday.

"The community comes out and supports us," Fondacaro said. "It's exciting to do every year."

In high school, Fondacaro and Glover played in Ocean City. Both received an extra year of eligibility, like many other college athletes, due to COVID wreaking havoc on schedules in 2020 and 2021. Ferrante is excited to have a year back, and Glover is ready to finish strong.

"During football I felt like, dang, I miss football. But now I think it was a blessing," Glover said. "I got my year back and I am ready to take advantage of it. It's my last time with Villanova. I'm ready to take advantage of it and win."

Mace's former teammate at Mainland, rising senior Jamie Tyson, verbally committed to Villanova earlier this month. Mace said he has been asked a lot over the last few weeks how he feels about reuniting with Tyson in 2024.

"I'm really excited. Jamie is a good, hard-working kid," Mace said. "It'll be just like at Mainland again."

'It's a big year'

Last season, Villanova finished 6-5 (4-4 Colonial Athletic Association Conference). In 2021, the Wildcats went 10-3 (7-1), won the CAA regular-season title and reached the Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinals.

"Last year was tough not making the playoffs, but we have a different team and a different culture," Fondacaro said. "There's no doubt in my mind we are going to do great things if we keep our heads on straight. We have the talent."

Ferrante said the Wildcats have the talent but struggle with depth. But he added his team has been working hard.

"If we can avoid the injury bug, I think we can be pretty good," he said. "But we will see."

Glover is hopeful the Wildcats can be good again this season.

"We are confident in this team," he said. "We are confident in the defense to get back on the right side of things and the offense to put up a lot of points. We just had to come togethers as a family and figure out some things. This year, the Villanova Wildcats will be back. It's a big year for the Wildcats."

The Wildcats did not show too much at practice Wednesday, Glover said. He added it was just nice to be out in a new environment.

Glover, Mace and Fondacaro each thought the open practice went well, but all three agreed there is still a lot of work left before the season starts.

"We will just take it day-by-day and practice really hard," Mace said.