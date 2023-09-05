Running back LeQuint Allen opened his sophomore season with an impressive performance Saturday.

The Millville High School graduate rushed for 107 yards and a TD on 16 carries in Syracuse University’s 65-0 win over Colgate. DL Denis Jaquez Jr. (St. Augustine Prep) had two tackles, including half of a sack, and a QB hit for the Orange.

LB Solomon DeShields (Millville) made two tackles, including one for a loss, in Pittsburgh’s 45-7 win over Wofford.

LB Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville) made eight tackles, including 1.5 for a loss and a sack, in Rutgers’ 24-7 win over Northwestern. Toure, a senior, is a team captain this season. LB Tyreem Powell (Vineland) made eight tackles, including a sack. DB Max Melton (Cedar Creek) had two tackles, an interception and a pass breakup. DB Carnell Davis (Galloway Township resident) made one tackle.

LB Yvandy Rigby (Egg Harbor Township) had a team-leading 14 tackles in Temple’s 24-21 win over Akron. LB Corey Yeoman (Atlantic City resident) made two tackles, including half a sack.

RB Patrick Smith (Holy Spirit) ran seven times for 30 yards and a TD in Vanderbilt’s 35-28 win over Hawaii.

LB Brad Jamison (Ocean City) made six tackles, including half a sack, in Bucknell’s 38-3 loss to James Madison.

WR Jojo Bermudez (Cedar Creek) had two catches for 24 yards in Delaware’s 37-13 win over Stony Brook.

DB Jaiden Brown (Southern Regional) made one tackle in Georgetown’s 49-7 win over Marist.

LB Qwahsin Townsel (St. Joseph) made 12 tackles and added three QB hits in Hampton’s 35-31 win over Grambling State.

LB Ernest Howard (Pleasantville) made five tackles, including half a sack, and recovered a fumble in Sacred Heart’s 19-14 loss to Lafayette. DB Kenny Selby (St. Augustine) made two tackles, and LB Jahqir Haley (St. Joseph) and DB Jaylen DeCoteau (St. Augustine) each added one tackle.

For Lafayette, WR Elijah Steward (Holy Spirit) caught two passes for 7 yards, and DL De’Marion McCoy (St. Joseph) made one tackle.

DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) made two tackles in Villanova’s 38-10 win over Lehigh. P Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine) averaged 38.5 yards on six punts, including one that landed inside the 20-yard line. For Lehigh, LB Drew Demorat (Mainland) had one tackle.

DB Caleb Nartey (Hammonton) made two tackles, including one for a loss, in Long Island’s 27-10 loss to Ohio.

OL JT Cornelius (Southern) started on offense for Monmouth, which gained 361 yards in a 42-20 loss to Florida Atlantic.

DB Ja’Son Prevard (Atlantic City) made two tackles and returned an interception 25 yards in Morgan State’s 17-10 win over Richmond. DL Sean Morris (St. Joseph) had three tackles, including half a sack.

DB Trey McLeer (St. Augustine) made one tackle in Saint Francis’ 35-17 loss to Western Michigan.

RB E’lijah Gray (Holy Spirit) carried 11 times for 18 yards and a TD in Southern Connecticut State’s 27-26 loss to Shepherd.

DL Brayden Pohlman (Mainland) made three tackles in Kutztown’s 31-20 loss to Assumption.

K Brendan McGonigle (Ocean City) kicked a 40-yard field goal and made three of four PATs in Bloomsburg’s 34-30 loss to Fairmont State.

WR Jordan Marcucci (Absegami) made one tackle in Frostburg State’s 27-24 win over New Haven.

RB Jaquan Howard (Cedar Creek) ran 20 times for 110 yards and a TD in Millersville’s 33-7 win over Saint Anselm. He added a 3-yard reception. For Saint Anselm, Chase Hickey (St. Augustine) averaged 33.9 yards on seven punts, including two inside the 20.

DB Cartier Gray (Millville) made one tackle in Seton Hill’s 35-24 loss to Wheeling.

RB Jada Byers (St. Joseph) ran for 147 yards and three TDs on 24 carries in Virginia Union’s 45-13 win over Morehouse.

LB Josh Scurry (Cumberland Regional) had four tackles, including one for a loss, in Alrbight’s 47-3 loss to Hardin-Simmons.

LB Matthew Carugno (Buena Regional) made five tackles in Alvernia’s 38-6 loss to Ursinus.

QB Louie Barrios (Cedar Creek) completed 11 of 19 passes for 85 yards and an interception in Delaware Valley’s 42-13 loss to SUNY Cortland. LB Ahmad Jones (Atlantic City) made seven tackles. DB Barry Turner (Vineland) had six tackles. DL John Mahana (EHT) made one tackle.

WR Dazzy Iannuzzio (Holy Spirit) had three catches for 43 yards in Kean’s 24-14 loss to Morrisville State. DL Paul Lombardo (Mainland) and LB DeJuan Lombardo (Cedar Creek) each made two tackles.

QB Joe Repetti (Ocean City) completed 16 of 24 passes for 280 yards and five TDs in Muhlenberg’s 53-12 win over Moravian. He also ran three times for 14 yards. For Moravian, LB Jashon Teller (Holy Spirit) made two tackles.

QB Noah Brunatti (Lacey) went 9 for 18 with 109 yards and a TD in Rowan’s 20-17 loss to Stevenson. DB Shamar Love (Bridgeton) made two tackles.

DL Chase Lomax (St. Joseph) made three tackles in Salisbury’s 28-7 win over Washington & Lee.

DB Amir Vick (Mainland) made two tackles, and DB Tommy Finan (Holy Spirit) added one in The College of New Jersey’s 41-21 win over Eastern.

DL Michael Dogostino (Hammonton) had four tackles, including a sack, in Western New England’s 28-14 loss to Springfield.

