SYRACUSE, N.Y. – LeQuint Allen, a rising star for Syracuse football, will return to the field in mid-August after reaching a settlement in his lawsuit against Syracuse University.

Though the terms of the agreement have not been made public, a source told syracuse.com that the 2022 Millville High School graduate and former Press Player of the Year will be able to play the 2023 season.

Syracuse University spokeswoman Sarah Scalese confirmed an agreement had been reached and that Allen will resume his studies in SU’s fall semester and return to football in mid-August.

On Wednesday afternoon, Allen dropped his lawsuit against Syracuse University, court records show. He filed the suit in New York Supreme Court on June 26 asking a judge to throw out his suspension for his involvement in a fight last year.

Melissa Swartz, Allen’s lawyer, gave the following statement to syracuse.com.

“LeQuint is happy to be returning to Syracuse University to continue with his education and athletics,” Swartz said. “LeQuint is an incredible young man and I know he will make amazing contributions to the Syracuse community on and off the field.”

Allen, SU’s projected starting running back, was issued a suspension that began May 15 and would have spanned the entire 2023 football season for punching an SU student at a party Dec. 11 at the University Village Apartments.

In making its decision to suspend Allen, the Syracuse Office of Community Standards found Allen physically harmed the student and “escalated” the fight.

The suit was seeking only to overturn the suspension and expunge Allen’s record; it did not seek any monetary compensation.

Allen is expected to step into the large shoes of record-setting back Sean Tucker this fall. The rising sophomore made his first start in SU’s Pinstripe Bowl loss against Minnesota, rushing for 94 yards and had 11 receptions for 60 additional yards.