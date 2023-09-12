Muhlenberg College junior quarterback Joe Repetti continued his hot start to the season over the weekend.

The Ocean City High School graduate completed 19 of 26 passes for 257 yards and two TDs in a 29-17 win over Salisbury. He ran for 79 yards and a TD on 10 carries. On Sunday, he was named the Centennial Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Repetti has 537 passing yards and seven TDs in two games. Muhlenberg (2-0) also cracked the d3football.com Top 25 list for the fifth straight season, sitting at No. 25.

In Salisbury’s loss to Muhlenberg, DL Chase Lomax (St. Joseph) made four tackles and recovered a fumble.

RB Kanye Udoh (St. Augustine Prep) ran five times for 32 yards and his first collegiate touchdown in Army’s 57-0 win over Delaware State. OL Brady Small (St. Augustine) started on an offense that gained 523 yards, including 287 rushing.

LB Solomon DeShields (Millville) made seven tackles, including one for a loss, in Pittsburgh’s 27-21 loss to Cincinnati.

LB Tyreem Powell (Vineland) had a team-high nine tackles and a forced fumble in Rutgers’ 36-7 win over Temple. LB Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville) had seven tackles, a pass breakup and a QB hit. DB Max Melton (Cedar Creek) made two tackles and broke up a pass, and DB Carnell Davis (Galloway Township resident) broke up a pass.

For Temple, DB Yvandy Rigby (Egg Harbor Township) had five tackles and a fumble recovery, and DB Corey Yeoman (Atlantic City resident) added three tackles.

RB LeQuint Allen (Millville) had 20 yards rushing and three TDs on eight carries in Syracuse’s 48-7 win over Western Michigan. He added two catches for 10 yards. DL Denis Jaquez Jr. (St. Augustine) added a tackle.

DL Isaiah Raikes (St. Augustine) made two tackles and broke up a pass in Texas A&M’s 48-33 loss to Miami (Florida).

RB Patrick Smith (Holy Spirit) ran for 77 yards on 10 carries in Vanderbilt’s 36-20 loss to Wake Forest.

LB Brad Jamison (Ocean City) had a team-high 12 tackles, including a sack, and a QB hit in Bucknell’s 21-13 win over Virginia Military Institute.

WR Jojo Bermudez (Cedar Creek) had two catches for 32 yards and a 4-yard run in Delaware’s 63-7 loss to Penn State.

LB Qwahsin Townsel (St. Joseph) had a team-leading 12 tackles in Hampton’s 31-23 loss to Norfolk State.

WR Elijah Steward (Holy Spirit) caught four passes for 37 yards in Lafayette’s 42-7 loss to Duke.

LB Drew Demorat (Mainland Regional) had a tackle in Lehigh’s 14-12 win over Merrimack.

DB Caleb Nartey (Hammonton) made three tackles in Long Island’s 21-10 loss to Bryant.

OL JT Cornelius (Southern Regional) started for a Monmouth offense that gained 437 yards, including 200 rushing, in a 42-23 win over Towson.

DB Ja’Son Prevard (Atlantic City) made six tackles in Morgan State’s 24-21 loss to Akron. DL Sean Morris (St. Joseph) added two tackles.

LB Ernest Howard (Pleasantville) had two tackles and a pass breakup in Sacred Heart’s 27-10 loss to Georgetown. DB Jaylen DeCoteau (St. Augustine) added a tackle and a pass breakup.

DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) made six tackles in Villanova’s 42-19 win over Colgate. P Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine) averaged 44.3 yards on three punts and had two touchbacks on seven kickoffs.

DL Franklin Simms (St. Augustine) made four tackles in Wagner’s 24-0 loss to Navy.

K Brendan McGonigle (Ocean City) went 3 for 3 in PATs in Bloomsburg’s 21-7 win over Clarion.

RB Jaquan Howard (Cedar Creek) ran 10 times for 61 yards and a TD in Millersville’s 28-21 win over Gannon. He added two catches for 39 yards and a TD. RB Jaiden Abrams (Hammonton) had 43 yards rushing on two carries.

RB Jada Byers (St. Joseph) ran 14 times for 38 yards and a TD in Virginia Union’s 26-13 win over Shaw. S Jymere Melendez (Bridgeton) made one tackle.

LB Matthew Carugno (Buena Regional) made seven tackles and broke up a pass in Alvernia’s 30-23 loss to Eastern.

QB Louie Barrios IV (Cedar Creek) completed five of 15 passes for 129 yards and had a TD and an interception in Delaware Valley’s 41-10 win over Albright. He added 54 yards rushing on seven carries. LB Ahmad Jones (Atlantic City) had six tackles and a QB hit. DL James Mahana (EHT) and Nick Wiker (Buena) each got one tackle. P Joey Marten (EHT) averaged 37 yards on five punts, including one that landed inside the 20.

For Albright, LB Josh Scurry (Cumberland Regional) made eight tackles and broke up two passes.

WR Dazzy Iannuzzio (Holy Spirit) had four catches for 26 yards in Kean’s 30-14 loss to Ursinus. DL Paul Lombardo (Mainland) made three tackles. DB Roy Crawford (Cumberland) broke up a pass, and DB Jawon Glover (Absegami) added a tackle.

DL Dimitri Pali (Holy Spirit) made two tackles in Montclair State’s 32-31 win over Gettysburg. OL Christopher Armstrong (Ocean City) started for an offense that gained 347 yards, including 167 rushing.

LB Jashon Teller (Holy Spirit) made three tackles, including half a tackle for a loss, in Moravian’s 35-20 loss to Utica.

DB Shamar Love (Bridgeton) made two tackles and broke up a pass in Rowan’s 49-28 win over McDaniel. TE John Scibilia (Hammonton) had a 3-yard catch. P Tommy Laperriere (St. Augustine) had a 39-yard punt.

DL Michael Dogostino (Hammonton) had half a tackle for a loss in Western New England’s 46-0 win over Westfield State.

LB Tallen Murray (St. Joseph) made a team-leading 11 tackles in Wilkes’ 38-14 loss to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

WR Taz Burton (Bridgeton) caught three passes for 49 yards and a TD in William Paterson’s 29-17 loss to Dickinson.

