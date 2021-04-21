Five Stockton women's soccer players earn NJAC honors, including Millville's Sydney Williams

Five Stockton University women’s soccer players earned New Jersey Athletic Conference honors Wednesday for the spring 2021 season, including Millville High School graduate Sydney Williams.

Williams and seniors Salena LeDonne and Kiersten Reszkowski were selected to the NJAC first-team. Susan Porambo and Alexa Simonetti were each named to the second team. The five led Stockton this shortened season to a 3-2-2 record and the NJAC Tournament semifinals.

Williams, a junior, was named to the second team in 2019. She played in six of Stockton’s seven games, scoring once and recording five shots. Williams has started all 27 games in which she has played at Stockton. In her career, the Millville resident scored nine goals and added four assists for 22 points.

LeDonne and Reszkowski both earned their third career postseason honors and second consecutive first-team selection. Simonetti earned her second consecutive NJAC all-conference honor, while Porambo earned her first-career with an all-NJAC honor.

This season, LeDonne led the team with two goals, tying for second in the NJAC. She averaged 2.14 shots per game, which ranked fourth in the conference. For her career, LeDonne scored 24 goals and added 10 assists for 58 points.