 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five Ospreys earn CoSIDA honors
0 comments

Five Ospreys earn CoSIDA honors

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

Five Stockton University student-athletes were voted to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 2 Track & Field/Cross County teams, the school announced Friday.

Leading the way were Absegami High School graduate Daniel Do and Egg Harbor Township grad Darren Wan, who were each selected for a second straight year. Joining them were first-time selections Kyle Navalance, Susann Foley and Lauren Preston. It is the eighth straight year members of Stockton's teams were honored by CoSIDA.

College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) recognizes the nation's top athletes for their combined performance athletically and in the classroom.

Do was the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars national runner-up for Male Athlete of the Year. The senior biochemistry/molecular biology major has a 4.0 GPA. He holds school records in the indoor 3,000-meter run and the outdoor 5,000 run.

Wan, a senior business/finance major boasts a 3.95 GPA. He was 10th in the hammer throw at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, shattering the school record with a toss of 58.17 meters.

Navalance is a senior biology major with a 3.9 GPA. Foley, a junior exercise science major, has a 3.95 GPA. Preston, a junior health science major, has a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News