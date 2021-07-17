Five Ospreys earn CoSIDA honors

Five Stockton University student-athletes were voted to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 2 Track & Field/Cross County teams, the school announced Friday.

Leading the way were Absegami High School graduate Daniel Do and Egg Harbor Township grad Darren Wan, who were each selected for a second straight year. Joining them were first-time selections Kyle Navalance, Susann Foley and Lauren Preston. It is the eighth straight year members of Stockton's teams were honored by CoSIDA.

College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) recognizes the nation's top athletes for their combined performance athletically and in the classroom.

Do was the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars national runner-up for Male Athlete of the Year. The senior biochemistry/molecular biology major has a 4.0 GPA. He holds school records in the indoor 3,000-meter run and the outdoor 5,000 run.

Wan, a senior business/finance major boasts a 3.95 GPA. He was 10th in the hammer throw at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, shattering the school record with a toss of 58.17 meters.

Navalance is a senior biology major with a 3.9 GPA. Foley, a junior exercise science major, has a 3.95 GPA. Preston, a junior health science major, has a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

