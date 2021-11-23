FCS Playoffs to feature some local representation this weekend: College notebook

The NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision playoffs selection show was Sunday, and five of the 24 teams have area representation.
LB Markquese Bell (Bridgeton) made seven tackles, forced a fumble and picked off a pass in Florida A&M’s 46-21 win over Bethune-Cookman. He also rushed three times for 9 yards. The Rattlers (9-2) qualified for the playoffs and will face Southeastern Louisiana in the first round at 7 p.m. Saturday.
DB A’laam Horne (St. Joseph) had a tackle, an interception and a pass breakup in Sacred Heart’s 38-14 win over Long Island. DB Salaam Horne (St. Joseph), A’laam’s twin, had three tackles, and DB Shamere Collins (St. Augustine Prep) made two tackles. Sacred Heart (8-3), which also includes OL J.D. DiRenzo (St. Joseph), LB Ernest Howard (Pleasantville) and DB Jaylen DeCoteau (St. Augustine), will play Holy Cross at noon Saturday in the first round.
Holy Cross (9-2) includes TE Sean Morris (Barnegat). He has three catches for 24 yards in 10 games.
LB Qwahsin Townsel (St. Joseph) had eight tackles in Villanova’s 21-13 win over Delaware. P Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine) averaged 40.4 yards on five punts. Villanova (9-2), which also includes DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville), earned the No. 5 seed and a first-round bye and will await the winner of the Sacred Heart/Holy Cross game.
TE Cole Robinson (Southern Regional) plays for Davidson (8-2), which will play Kennesaw State in the first round at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The D-III playoffs began this weekend. DB Jamir Prevard (Atlantic City) had three tackles, picked off three passes and broke up another for Delaware Valley in a 62-10 win over Anna Maria in the first round. On Nov. 17, Prevard was named to the All-Middle Atlantic Conference first team defense.
Also for Delaware Valley, LB Ahmad Jones (Atlantic City) made three tackles. K Pat Moran (Cedar Creek) was 8 for 9 in extra-point attempts and averaged 40.1 yards on eight kickoffs. Delaware Valley will face Muhlenberg at noon Saturday in the next round.
WR Elijah Nichols (Millville) had four catches for 38 yards in Framingham State’s 45-0 loss to Muhlenberg in the first round of the D-III playoffs.
WR Bo Melton (Cedar Creek) had three receptions for 47 yards in Rutgers’ 28-0 loss to Penn State. RB Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) ran six times for 7 yards and pulled in four catches for negative yardage. LB Tyreem Powell (Vineland) made four tackles. LB Mohamed Toure (Vineland) had three tackles, including one for a loss. DB Max Melton (Cedar Creek), Bo’s younger brother, made two tackles.
DL Isaiah Raikes (St. Augustine) had a tackle in Texas A&M’s 52-3 win over Prairie View A&M.
RB Patrick Smith (Holy Spirit) carried eight times for 35 yards in Vanderbilt’s 31-17 loss to Ole Miss.
LB Brad Jamison (Ocean City) had a tackle in Bucknell’s 45-6 loss to Holy Cross.
DL Kevin DeShields (Bridgeton) made two tackles in Delaware State’s 34-28 overtime loss to North Carolina Central.
K Zach Sterr (Absegami) made both extra-point attempts in Duquesne’s 44-0 win over Wagner. He also averaged 62.7 yards on three kickoff attempts, including a touchback.
RB E’lijah Gray (Holy Spirit) ran seven times for 22 yard and added three catches for 5 yards in Merrimack’s 58-14 loss to Bryant.
S Cejai Parrish (St. Joseph) made four tackles, including one for a loss, and broke up a pass in Northern Arizona’s 45-21 win over Cal Poly.
LB Joe Bonczek (St. Augustine) made three tackles in Princeton’s 34-14 win over Penn. Princeton (9-1), coached by Bob Surace (Millville), won a share of the Ivy League championship with Dartmouth.
RB Terrence Smith (Oakcrest) rushed 11 times for 9 yards, including a 1-yard TD run, in San Diego’s 41-16 win over Stetson.
NJAC Awards
The New Jersey Athletic Conference announced its year-end football awards and all-conference teams Friday.
Montclair State senior S Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May Regional) and junior DL Dimitri Pali (Holy Spirit) were named to the first team defense. Kean senior LB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May) also made first-team defense.
Ray had 70 tackles, including 7½ for a loss and 1½ sacks, three interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick. Pali had 47 tackles, including 16 for a loss and nine sacks, and an interception. Cottrell had 78 tackles, including three for a loss and a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
William Paterson sophomore WR Taz Burton (Bridgeton) was named to the second team offense. Rowan junior LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph) and senior S Malachi Winters (Hammonton) were named to the second-team defense.
The College of New Jersey senior LB Gavin Liepe (Holy Spirit) earned an honorable menton distinction.
