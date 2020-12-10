Fatukasi leader to Rutgers younger players, including Pleasantville's Toure

Olakunle Fatukasi wants to be the best linebacker possible.
The Rutgers University senior has shown that this season, producing a nation-best 92 tackles (10 for a loss) in seven games, including a career-high 17 tackles Saturday in the Scarlet Knights’ 23-7 loss to Penn State.
Fatukasi had 85 tackles (4½ for loss) in 12 games last season.
The Far Rockaway, New York, resident has been a leader this season, especially on defense and in the linebacker room, and has rubbed off on the younger players, especially sophomore linebacker and Pleasantville High School graduate Mohamed Toure.
“Mo is a guy that I bring along with me,” Fatukasi said in a videoconference with reporters Wednesday when asked about Toure. “He is one of the guys I bring along with me to help him out, to teach him the ways, to teach him my routine, to teach him the concepts and to teach him the game of football.”
Fatukasi has the option of returning to Rutgers next year as the NCAA gave fall athletes an extra year of eligibility. If not, the standout defender could enter the 2021 NFL Draft.
But his impact on players such as Toure will always be there.
Toure was redshirted last season and only played in two games, recording two tackles. This season, the 6-foot-1, 221-pound linebacker has 11 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception and a pass deflection.
Toure had admitted earlier this season that the older, more experienced players have impacted his development, especially Fatukasi.
“This is really his first year getting on the field, so him doing that, I’m just trying to teach him the best I can do so when he gets that starting job or when he gets that chance, he will be a great baller in the future,” Fatukasi said about Toure.
Fatukasi and Toure have also learned a lot under head coach Greg Schiano and linebackers coach Bob Fraser, who Fatukasi praised Wednesday. Fatukasi also added that Schiano, who returned to Rutgers after leaving in 2011, and defensive coordinator Robb Smith have dialed-up an amazing playbook that has better fit his skillset.
Rutgers (2-5) will play its final game of the regular season against Maryland (2-2) at noon Saturday at Capital One Field in College Park, Maryland. The Terrapins had some of their games this season canceled due to the coronavirus, including their scheduled game this past weekend against Michigan.
The Michigan-Ohio State game scheduled for Saturday was also canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests.
Rutgers has played all its scheduled games this season.
“I can say (that) 2020 has been a tough year for everybody,” said Fatukasi, who added he meditates every day and night to clear his mind from the past and only focus on the current moment. “So, just us doing this is actually just making us stronger. Stronger mentally, physically (and) spiritually. Every day you just have to grind and wake up and grind it out, which is what we call 'chop.'”
When asked if he was returning next season or entering the NFL Draft, Fatukasi said his focus is on Saturday's game. The Big Ten Conference will have a championship week of added games Dec. 19. The Scarlet Knights do not know who they are playing yet.
With only four games played, Fatukasi and Schiano both agreed Maryland will be tough to prepare for as there is only so much film to study. Schiano said Monday the Terrapins are a “challenging team, for sure” and have talented wide receivers.
But the Scarlet Knights are looking forward to the challenge.
“He is a gifted guy with talents,” Schiano said about Fatukasi, adding that the linebacker goes above and beyond at practice and spends extra time learning with Fraser. “He is a smart guy. You throw all that into the cooker, you get a really good linebacker. … He is an elite player.”
Fatukasi’s older brother, Folorunso, is a nose tackle for the New York Jets. and his younger brother, Tunde, is freshman offensive lineman for the Scarlet Knights. Olakunle and Tunde are one of three sets of brothers on Rutgers’ roster, which includes Avery and Aaron Young, from Coatesville, Pennsylvania, and Cedar Creek graduates Bo and Malachi “Max” Melton.
"It's really great when you have a brother out there at the same school," Olakunle Fatukasi said.
