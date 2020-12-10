Fatukasi leader to Rutgers younger players, including Pleasantville's Toure

Toure had admitted earlier this season that the older, more experienced players have impacted his development, especially Fatukasi.

“This is really his first year getting on the field, so him doing that, I’m just trying to teach him the best I can do so when he gets that starting job or when he gets that chance, he will be a great baller in the future,” Fatukasi said about Toure.

Fatukasi and Toure have also learned a lot under head coach Greg Schiano and linebackers coach Bob Fraser, who Fatukasi praised Wednesday. Fatukasi also added that Schiano, who returned to Rutgers after leaving in 2011, and defensive coordinator Robb Smith have dialed-up an amazing playbook that has better fit his skillset.

Rutgers (2-5) will play its final game of the regular season against Maryland (2-2) at noon Saturday at Capital One Field in College Park, Maryland. The Terrapins had some of their games this season canceled due to the coronavirus, including their scheduled game this past weekend against Michigan.

The Michigan-Ohio State game scheduled for Saturday was also canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Rutgers has played all its scheduled games this season.