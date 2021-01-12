 Skip to main content
Fan attendance for MAAC tournament in Atlantic City still uncertain
Fan attendance for MAAC tournament in Atlantic City still uncertain

The MAAC Men's and Women's Basketball Championships tournament has been canceled at Jim Whelen Boardwalk Hall amid COVID-19 concerns Thursday March 12, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Fan attendance for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference basketball tournament is still up in the air, according to conference commissioner Rich Ensor.

The commissioner on Tuesday morning tweeted that fan attendance has already been banned through January at a meeting with conference officials.

"February and the MAAC tournament are still (to be determined)," Ensor said in the tweet.

Last March, the conference brought its men's and women's basketball tournaments to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. It was canceled when COVID-19 cases began to increase in the state.

The conference in April announced it would return in 2021. Conference officials met with Boardwalk Hall officials  in early December to talk about the upcoming tournament. 

Ensor had previously said players in involved in the tournament will be subject to daily testing during the tournament. The West Hall of Boardwalk Hall will be set up for teams to practice. Teams won’t be allowed to find an off-site place to practice during the tournament.

The conference also has hotel contracts in place for this year’s tournament, and each team will have its own secured floor, he said.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

