Fall sports college athletes relishing opportunity to play in the spring

On Sunday, it had been almost 500 days since Stefania Piantadosi stepped onto the field with her Binghamton University women's soccer teammates.

The 20-year-old junior couldn't imagine a better outcome, as she scored the game-winning goal with 12 seconds remaining in the Bearcats' 2-1 win over Albany.

"Scoring the goal felt like a dream," said Piantadosi, a 2018 Egg Harbor Township High School grad, in a text Sunday night. "I am super proud of my team and the effort that we gave today."

Binghamton women's soccer, which plays in the America East Conference, is one of the many college fall sports programs that didn't play during their normal season.

The COVID-19 pandemic turned the world upside down in 2020, and that included wreaking havoc on sports last March. The spring 2020 college season was halted early and ultimately canceled. High schools in South Jersey didn’t even have spring seasons.

But even with that happening, Piantadosi said she hoped everything would return to normal in the fall. And then it didn’t.

“I didn’t want to get my hopes up too much, because we never knew when it would end,” she said Friday in a phone interview.