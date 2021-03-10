Fall sports college athletes relishing opportunity to play in the spring

On Sunday, it had been almost 500 days since Stefania Piantadosi stepped onto the field with her Binghamton University women's soccer teammates.
The 20-year-old junior couldn't imagine a better outcome, as she scored the game-winning goal with 12 seconds remaining in the Bearcats' 2-1 win over Albany.
"Scoring the goal felt like a dream," said Piantadosi, a 2018 Egg Harbor Township High School grad, in a text Sunday night. "I am super proud of my team and the effort that we gave today."
Binghamton women's soccer, which plays in the America East Conference, is one of the many college fall sports programs that didn't play during their normal season.
The COVID-19 pandemic turned the world upside down in 2020, and that included wreaking havoc on sports last March. The spring 2020 college season was halted early and ultimately canceled. High schools in South Jersey didn’t even have spring seasons.
But even with that happening, Piantadosi said she hoped everything would return to normal in the fall. And then it didn’t.
“I didn’t want to get my hopes up too much, because we never knew when it would end,” she said Friday in a phone interview.
Only a few college conferences played shortened seasons last fall, including the Atlantic Coast Conference. A handful of Press-area athletes play at those schools, including Our Lady of Mercy Academy grad Tia Dupont at the University of Miami (Fla.) in soccer and Ocean City grad Julia Herrington with North Carolina’s field hockey team.
Alexis Paone, a 2017 Ocean City grad, is in her senior season at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Flames are 7-0 after a pair of weekend victories against Old Dominion.
Their head coach, Nikki Parsley-Blocker, has concocted some clever ways to keep the team prepared for the uncertainty of playing amid a pandemic, Paone said. Before one practice, the coach showed up 30 minutes late, leading the players to believe she tested positive for COVID-19.
“She was saying if one of (the coaches) were to test positive, which thankfully didn’t happen, she wanted to see how we would handle it,” Paone said.
Weather has thrown a new twist into playing in the spring, Paone said. Liberty ran preseason practices in sweatshirts, sweatpants and gloves, attire they rarely wear during Virginia’s moderate fall weather.
Binghamton will play most of its spring season in cold weather, something the team isn’t used to until the end of the normal soccer season, Piantadosi said.
Liberty field hockey is playing a 17-game schedule, which includes two games vs. seven Big East Conference opponents to be played every Saturday and Sunday. Liberty filled out the rest of its schedule with three nonconference games.
Binghamton’s soccer schedule is much smaller, playing every Sunday for the next six weeks in a conference-only schedule.
Piantadosi and Paone said both sports anticipate having full postseasons, including conference and national tournaments, which will include schools that played in the fall.
Piantadosi thinks having a spring season is an advantage, because it will come just months before the expected return to normalcy with a fall season in 2021. She says players will be in game shape a lot faster by the end of the summer.
Paone will most likely take up the NCAA’s offer of a fifth year of eligibility next season as a grad student at Liberty.
“But we realized it can be taken away so quickly,” she said about this season. “I became more thankful.”
Some other fall athletes have made the most of their opportunities this spring.
Rutgers University freshman Cole Beasley, a 2020 Atlantic County Institute of Technology grad, had to wait to make his collegiate debut. He didn’t waste time making an impact for the Scarlet Knights, scoring his first goal in their season-opening win against Michigan State last month.
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference ran cross country championship races last week at Seaview Golf Course in Galloway Township. Monmouth’s Michaela Baker (Ocean City) placed 93rd in the women’s race, and Rider’s Leo Zaccaria (Cape May Tech) was 65th in the men’s race.
College football, mostly D-I Football Championship Subdivision, II and III, has returned this spring. Women’s volleyball has also kicked off, including Stockton University, which is off to a 3-0 start.
With more Division I, II and III fall programs starting their seasons this month, there will be more opportunities to salvage a 2020-21 season that was almost lost and create once-in-a-lifetime memories.
