Coach: Jayson Resch (coached the men's and women's teams last season but will guide just the men’s team this year)

Last season: Finished third at the NJAC Championships

Season opener: 5:15 p.m. Friday at the Stockton Open

Returning all-conference: Erik Ackerman, second team

Returning local runners: Dalton Culleny (Cedar Creek), Angelo Moynihan (Atlantic City), Daniel Rodriguez (Egg Harbor Township),

New local runners: none

Resch says: “Erik Ackerman ended last year as the NJAC champion in the 5,000, and he’s the school record-holder in the 1,500 and the 5K, so as a junior we look to his leadership role, along with Sam (Tenenbaum). Sam’s a senior and has been a top-25 runner in the conference. So with these two up top, it’s a nice blend with our sophomore class and a few freshmen who should be in the mix.”

Tenenbaum says: “We have four or five runners returning this year and four or five freshman who are doing very well," said the senior, who finished 17th among 99 runners at the 2022 NJAC Championship. "We’re focusing on every aspect of running. I think the plan that the coach has set for us will get us to where we want to be as a team. Personally, I’m running more, eating better and getting more sleep in order to improve.”

Outlook: “They’re coming off their best season ever at (NCAA) Regionals (eighth) and were third in the NJAC, so hopefully we can build on that this season,” Resch said.