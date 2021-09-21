Elijah Nichols has 107 yards receiving, TD in Framingham State win

Sophomore wide receiver Elijah Nichols made eight catches for 107 yards in Framingham State’s 45-21 win over Massachusetts-Dartmouth on Saturday in an NCAA Division III football matchup.
Nichols, a 2019 Millville High School graduate, scored on a 15-yard pass with 7 minutes, 40 seconds left in the third quarter. He added a 20-yard kickoff return in the Rams’ first win of the season.
Nichols has 16 catches for 195 yards and score through three games this season. He’s building off a strong freshman campaign in 2019 in which he had 43 receptions, 593 yards and seven TDs.
LB Solomon DeShields (Millville) made a tackle in Pittsburgh’s 44-41 loss to Western Michigan.
WR Bo Melton (Cedar Creek) had five receptions for 121 yards, including a 28-yard TD catch to open the scoring, in Rutgers’ 45-13 win over Delaware. Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) rushed for 69 yards on 13 carries, scoring TDs on runs of 20 and 1 yards. DB Max Melton (Cedar Creek), Bo’s younger brother, had three tackles and a pass breakup, and LB Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville) added two tackles and a QB hit.
LB Yvandy Rigby (Egg Harbor Township) made five tackles in Temple’s 28-3 loss to Boston College.
RB Patrick Smith (Holy Spirit) had a 4-yard run in Vanderbilt’s 41-23 loss to Stanford.
DL Kevin DeShields (Bridgeton) made a tackle in Delaware State’s 38-6 loss to East Tennessee State.
LB Markquese Bell (Bridgeton) had a team-leading 15 tackles, including one for a loss, and a forced fumble in Florida A&M’s 38-17 loss to South Florida.
TE Sean Morris (Barnegat) had a 20-yard reception in Holy Cross’ 20-17 win over Yale.
DB Caleb Nartey (Hammonton) made a tackle in Long Island’s 42-7 loss to Miami (Ohio).
S Cejai Parrish (St. Joseph) made four tackles in Northern Arizona’s 21-19 win over Arizona.
S Salaam Horne (St. Joseph) made three tackles and had an interception in Sacred Heart’s 21-7 win over Morgan State. DB Shamere Collins (St. Augustine Prep) made three tackles and had a pass breakup. S A’laam Horne (St. Joseph), Salaam’s twin, made two tackles. LB Ernest Howard (Pleasantville) had two tackles and a pass breakup.
RB Terrence Smith (Oakcrest) rushed for 27 yards on 12 carries in San Diego’s 52-10 loss to Montana State.
QB Josh Zamot (Holy Spirit) rushed three times for 7 yards in Stony Brook’s 48-7 loss to Oregon.
LB Qwashin Townsel (St. Joseph) made five tackles in Villanova’s 34-27 win over Richmond. P Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine) averaged 37.8 yards on four punts, including two inside the 20-yard line.
DB Shane Wuast (St. Augustine) had a tackle and a pass breakup in Wagner’s 39-24 loss to Saint Francis (Pa.).
WR Tay’Shon Evans (Pleasantville) had an 11-yard reception in Alderson Broaddus’ 28-6 loss to Wheeling.
RB Joshua Kotokpo (Pleasantville) made a tackle for Assumption in a 32-21 win over Pace. OL Jonathan Rioux (Lacey Township) started for an offense that gained 536 yards of offense, including 375 on the ground.
DB Cartier Gray (Millville) made two tackles in Seton Hill’s 14-3 loss to Kutztown.
DB Ahmad Brown (Holy Spirit) had three tackles and a pass breakup in Saint Anselm’s 34-31 loss to Southern Connecticut State. DB Devin Lee (Holy Spirit) made two tackles.
RB Jada Byers (St. Joseph) rushed 15 times for 201 yards and scored two TDs in Virginia Union’s 49-7 win over Virginia Lynchburg. Byers’ TD runs were from 7 and 9 yards. He also had an 11-yard reception.
On Monday, Byers was named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Offensive Back of the Week.
LB Josh Scurry (Cumberland Regional) had a tackle for a loss and a pass breakup in Albright’s 31-21 win over Alvernia.
DB Jamir Prevard (Atlantic City) had a tackle and a pass breakup in Delaware Valley’s 34-17 win over Stevenson. K Pat Moran (Cedar Creek) made two extra points.
DL Austin Smith (EHT) made five tackles, including half a tackle for a loss, and had a QB hit in Montclair State’s 24-21 loss to Salve Regina. DB Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May Regional) had six tackles, including two for a loss, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. DL Dimitri Pali (Holy Spirit) made three tackles and added a QB hit.
RB Stefan Lorick (Mainland Regional) had a tackle in Moravian’s 44-0 loss to Susquehanna. For Susquehanna, P Clay Olley (Cedar Creek) averaged 42 yards on three punts.
DL Joseph Kolonich (St. Augustine) recovered a fumble in Ursinus’ 42-35 win over Muhlenberg. OL Robert Lamereux (Lower Cape May) started at left guard for the Bears, who gained 380 yards of offense, including 134 rushing.
QB Jose Tabora (St. Augustine) completed 26 of 39 passes for 396 yards and three TDs with one interception in Wilkes’ 35-15 win over Misericordia. He added 59 yards on 10 carries, including an 11-yard TD run. RB Kamaal Reed (Cedar Creek) rushed for 60 yards on 14 carries.
On Sunday, Tabora was named the Middle Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
WR Taz Burton (Bridgeton) had two catches for 13 yards and added a 7-yard run in William Paterson’s 42-14 win over Keystone.
