Eighth-ranked Kean sweeps Stockton in softball

Undefeated Kean University swept Stockton University in a New Jersey Athletic Conference softball doubleheader Tuesday.

The Cougars won 6-2 and 10-0, the second game ending in the fifth inning on the eight-run rule. The Cougars, ranked No. 8 in NCAA Division III, improved to 10-0. The Ospreys fell to 0-4.

In the first game, left fielder Meg Murzello went 3 for 4 with a double for Stockton, and shortstop Lilly James hit a two-run homer in the third inning. Second baseman Liani Ortiz doubled.

The Ospreys' Marissa Semeraro (0-2) pitched five innings. She allowed six runs, including four in the first inning, on nine hits. She struck out two and walked two. Stevie Unger pitched a scoreless sixth inning.

Gabriella Fredette finished with three doubles, two runs and an RBI for the Cougars.

In the second game, Fredette hit a grand slam in the Cougars’ five-run first inning. Paige Metz hit a two-run homer in the third inning and a two-run double in the fourth.

Winning pitcher Heather Clevenger (3-0) allowed two hits, singles by Murzello and Unger. Murzello had two stolen bases.

