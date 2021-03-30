 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eighth-ranked Kean sweeps Stockton in softball
0 comments

Eighth-ranked Kean sweeps Stockton in softball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

Undefeated Kean University swept Stockton University in a New Jersey Athletic Conference softball doubleheader Tuesday.

The Cougars won 6-2 and 10-0, the second game ending in the fifth inning on the eight-run rule. The Cougars, ranked No. 8 in NCAA Division III, improved to 10-0. The Ospreys fell to 0-4.

In the first game, left fielder Meg Murzello went 3 for 4 with a double for Stockton, and shortstop Lilly James hit a two-run homer in the third inning. Second baseman Liani Ortiz doubled.

The Ospreys' Marissa Semeraro (0-2) pitched five innings. She allowed six runs, including four in the first inning, on nine hits. She struck out two and walked two. Stevie Unger pitched a scoreless sixth inning.

Gabriella Fredette finished with three doubles, two runs and an RBI for the Cougars.

In the second game, Fredette hit a grand slam in the Cougars’ five-run first inning. Paige Metz hit a two-run homer in the third inning and a two-run double in the fourth.

Winning pitcher Heather Clevenger (3-0) allowed two hits, singles by Murzello and Unger. Murzello had two stolen bases.

Stockton fell to 0-4.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Just how bad was the missed call in UCONN vs. Baylor?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News