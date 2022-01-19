EHT grad Mariah Stephens has strong showing for Rider track: College notebook

Rider University standout freshman Mariah Stephens won three medals Saturday at the St. Thomas Aquinas Spartan Invite in Staten Island, New York.
Stephens, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, won the 60-meter hurdles in 7.85 seconds. She added second-place finishes in the 60 hurdles (8.95) and the triple jump (11.23 meters).
Stephens won the Atlantic County, South Jersey Group IV, state Group IV and Meet of Champions triple jump titles during her senior outdoor season at EHT. She also won the sectional and state titles with the 4x100 relay and was a first-team Press All-Star in both events.
Rider teammate Jabria Rozier (Cumberland Regional) was sixth in the high jump (1.5 meters), and McKinleigh Mattie (Vineland) ran on New Jersey Institute of Technology’s second-place 4x400 relay (4:12.61).
La Salle’s Casey McLees (Ocean City) was eighth in the 3,000 (10:57.14) at the Penn Select in Staten Island.
Monmouth’s Michaela Baker (Ocean City) was eighth in the mile (5:32.22) at the Angry Bird Invite at Lehigh University.
Rutgers’ Ajae Alvarez-Tyler (EHT) was third in the 400 (57.17) at the Jim Green Invitational at the University of Kentucky. Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) was third in the triple jump (12.09 meters) and fifth in the long jump (5.53 meters).
Middle Township High School graduates Romeo Rodriguez and Gary Nagle each won championships …
Men’s indoor track
Rider’s Leo Zaccaria (Cape May Tech) placed third in the 800 (1:54.85) and ran on the Broncs’ second-place distance medley relay (10:44.79) at the St. Thomas Aquinas Spartan Invite.
Rutgers’ Eric Barnes (EHT) was fifth in the 800 (1:55.59) at the Jim Green Invitational.
Georgian Court’s Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) placed second in the long jump (6.73 meters) at the TCNJ Lions Indoor Invitational. Alejandro Valdez (Bridgeton) was fourth in the shot put (14.89 meters).
Women’s basketball
Tanazha Ford (Millville) had four points and two rebounds in Bloomfield’s 68-47 loss to Nyack. She had five points and three rebounds in Dominican’s 77-72 loss to Bloomfield.
Haleigh Schafer (Absegami) had 15 points, three rebounds, three blocks and two assists in D’Youville’s 76-72 loss to Queens. She scored eight in a 64-44 loss to Molloy.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks in Goldey-Beacom’s 61-52 loss to Holy Family. She scored 18 and grabbed 15 rebounds in an 89-81 loss to Nyack. She scored 24, grabbed seven rebounds and added three steals in an 86-79 loss to Caldwell.
Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) had 18 points and eight rebounds in Saint Anselm’s 68-39 win over American International. She had seven points and four assists in a 63-60 loss to Adelphi.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had 21 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in Albright’s 58-56 loss to Eastern. She had 22 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in a 57-55 loss to Stevenson.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) scored her 1,000th career point Wednesday in Cairn’s 57-52 win over Rosemont. The senior scored 23 to go with five rebounds, five assists and two steals in the win. Hitchner reached the milestone by hitting a 3-pointer 21 seconds into the game and finished the game with 1,020 points. She scored 22 points during her freshman season at Division-II King University in North Carolina and had 998 points at Cairn ahead of its game Tuesday at Wilson College.
Jacqueline Ward (Southern) had 25 points and nine rebounds in Coast Guard’s 65-55 win over Connecticut College. She had nine points, eight assists and four rebounds in an 89-52 win over Wellesley.
Ava Casale (Our Lady of Mercy) scored 15 in Gwynedd Mercy’s 95-80 win over Neumann. She had five points and two rebounds in a 95-91 win over Immaculata.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four steals in Kean’s 66-59 win over William Paterson. She had 11 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals in a 69-54 win over Rutgers-Camden.
Jada Thompson (Hammonton) had nine points, six rebounds and five assists in Ramapo’s 83-72 loss to Rowan.
In Rowan’s 65-47 win over Montclair State, Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had six points, five rebounds and two steals, and Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) had four points and two rebounds. In an 83-72 win over Rutgers-Camden, Holt scored 18 to go with three rebounds and three steals, and Herlihy scored two.
Men’s volleyball
Matthew Maxwell (Southern) had 26 assists and four digs in Belmont Abbey’s 3-0 win over Long Island. He had 32 assists and eight digs in a 3-0 win over Long Island. He had 18 assists, nine digs and two aces in a 3-0 win over Carolina University (Piedmont International).
