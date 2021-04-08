EHT grad Jordan Sweeney a big hit for Rutgers baseball's offense

The Rutgers University baseball coaches learned a lot about Jordan Sweeney from one hit.
A hit-by-pitch, that is.
Sweeney, a redshirt freshman first baseman for the Scarlet Knights, had a scary incident March 20, when he took a mid-90s fastball to the face against Ohio State, breaking four bones in his nose.
“I didn’t think I would see him the next day,” Rutgers hitting coach Kyle Pettoruto said this week of the incident.
A trip to emergency room followed by one to an ear, nose and throat specialist later, Sweeney, with his nose set back in place, was at practice the following Monday looking into what protective equipment to wear in the field and while at-bat.
He missed just two games before returning a week later and driving in a run.
“He didn’t miss a beat,” Pettoruto said. “When you get hit by a 96 mph fastball off the nose, it’s a tough thing to get back from. I put in a tweet that he embodies our mantra of TDC: toughness, commitment and development.”
It’s just a part of the game, Sweeney said, seeming to shrug off the moment as he recalled it in a telephone interview Tuesday.
“I wasn’t scared to get back into the batter’s box, but the adjustment was getting use to the gear,” said Sweeney, a 2019 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate from EHT.
Sweeney has shown no fear at the plate this season, as he’s emerged as one of Rutgers’ best hitters.
SWEENEY! GRAND SLAM!— Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) April 4, 2021
Scarlet Knights lead.
B8 | Rutgers 6, Penn State 4 pic.twitter.com/fbXeVZmm7L
In a 6-4 win over Penn State on Sunday, Sweeney blasted the go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning. On Wednesday, the Big Ten Conference named him the Rookie of the Week.
Sweeney is third on the team in batting average (.317), going 19 for 60 at the plate. He’s second with six homers, a .717 slugging percentage and 22 RBIs to go with 11 runs and a team-leading six doubles.
Sweeney has started in all 15 games he’s played in for the Scarlet Knights (9-8). They will open a three-game series at Northwestern beginning 4 p.m. Friday.
Sweeney is a run producer, thriving most when there are runners in scoring position.
“I just really make sure I get my swings off every at-bat,” Sweeney said. “I wanna be super aggressive, whether it’s a fastball or a breaking ball. If it’s in the zone, I’m getting an aggressive swing at it, especially with runners in scoring position. I’m trying to make solid contact early in the count to drive in runs. That’s what I value most, trying to drive in runs.”
Rutgers coaches, including Pettoruto and head coach Steve Owens, have pushed Sweeney to embrace that approach.
“We told him we want him to lead the team in RBIs, and if he’s not to be up there,” said Pettoruto, 31, who is a part of Owens’ coaching group that’s in its second season at Rutgers.
Sweeney recognizes his strength lies in his bat. He’s known it since he was a standout at EHT where he hit towering home runs and grabbed Rutgers’ attention since he was a sophomore.
But he also recognizes his weaknesses when he got to the Division-I level and has worked hard every day to become a more well-round player.
“My defense wasn’t where it needed to be at this level, so I’ve worked hard with coaches to work on my defense at first base,” Sweeney said. “I’ve improved a lot. I feel like I’m confident now. I still have improvements to make.”
Sweeney has also done work in the weight room to fill out his 6-foot-5 frame, increasing his weight to 225 pounds. Getting stronger, he said, is a big part of his game.
Every little bit helps when competing in a talented Big Ten Conference, especially a schedule without nonconference games.
“I always say I want to play at the highest level I can,” Sweeney said. I’m focused on winning now at Rutgers and become a better player and see where that leads me.”
And that includes the MLB Draft, one day, he said.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
JRusso@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.