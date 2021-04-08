EHT grad Jordan Sweeney a big hit for Rutgers baseball's offense

Sweeney has shown no fear at the plate this season, as he’s emerged as one of Rutgers’ best hitters.

In a 6-4 win over Penn State on Sunday, Sweeney blasted the go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning. On Wednesday, the Big Ten Conference named him the Rookie of the Week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sweeney is third on the team in batting average (.317), going 19 for 60 at the plate. He’s second with six homers, a .717 slugging percentage and 22 RBIs to go with 11 runs and a team-leading six doubles.

Sweeney has started in all 15 games he’s played in for the Scarlet Knights (9-8). They will open a three-game series at Northwestern beginning 4 p.m. Friday.

Sweeney is a run producer, thriving most when there are runners in scoring position.

“I just really make sure I get my swings off every at-bat,” Sweeney said. “I wanna be super aggressive, whether it’s a fastball or a breaking ball. If it’s in the zone, I’m getting an aggressive swing at it, especially with runners in scoring position. I’m trying to make solid contact early in the count to drive in runs. That’s what I value most, trying to drive in runs.”

Rutgers coaches, including Pettoruto and head coach Steve Owens, have pushed Sweeney to embrace that approach.