EHT grad Joey Tepper on the rise for Tennessee swimming: College notebook

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had eight points and seven rebounds in St. Bonaventure’s 75-66 loss to George Mason. He scored eight and grabbed 10 rebounds in an 80-69 win over Saint Joseph’s.

Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) scored 10 for Saint Francis (Pa.) in a 69-54 loss to Wagner. He had six points and three rebounds in a 71-54 loss to Mount St. Mary’s.

Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) had eight points, four rebounds and two blocks in Temple’s 61-58 win over Cincinnati. He grabbed 11 rebounds and added four points, four assists and three steals in a 69-61 loss to Southern Methodist.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) scored 18 and grabbed 10 rebounds in Virginia Tech’s 78-68 loss to North Carolina. He had 10 rebounds, nine points and eight assists in a 78-75 loss to Miami. He scored 10 and added five rebounds and four assists in an 85-72 win over Florida State.

Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) scored 33 and added three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Bloomsburg’s 101-90 loss to Clarion. He had five points and three rebounds in a 90-64 loss to Shippensburg. He had 11 points, five rebounds and two assists in an 80-74 loss to Millersville.