EHT grad Joey Tepper on the rise for Tennessee swimming: College notebook

Joey Tepper set a personal record in helping the University of Tennessee men’s swimming team to a win Saturday.
Tepper, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, won the 1,650-yard freestyle in 15 minutes, 0.33 seconds in the Volunteers’ 136-106 victory over Carson-Newman.
Tepper’s time was his personal best by more than 30 seconds, according to the school. It was also the ninth fastest time in that event in program history.
In a story on the university’s website, associate head coach Rich Murphy after the meet said Tepper, a sophomore, is “outstanding.”
“He continued his meteoric rise. He moved into the record books today. He is a guy who really puts in the work, and it’s really rewarding to see him succeed,” Murphy said.
Tennessee is ranked 16th nationally by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America.
Tepper was The Press Swimmer of the Year for his senior season of 2019-20. He won two races at the South Jersey Coaches Invitational and placed third in the 500 free at the State Individual Swimming Championships. He helped the Eagles go 9-1 and win the Cape-Atlantic League title.
Shane Washart (St. Augustine Prep) was second in the 1,650-yard freestyle (15 minutes, 9.42 seconds) for Harvard, which swept a tri-meet with Yale (won 248.5-104.5) and Princeton (228-125). He also took third in the 500 free (4:24.56). For Yale, Cristian Bell (Egg Harbor Township) was fourth in the 200 backstroke (1:47.02).
Glenn Lasco (Mainland Regional) won the 50 free (20.96) for Lehigh in a 194.5-94.5 loss to Army West Point. He also placed third in the 100 free (46.27).
Women’s swimming
Alexandra Antonov (Ocean City) was third in the 100 butterfly (1:00.44) for Fordham in a 180-107 win over Iona. For Iona, Grace Curry (EHT) was second in the 100 backstroke (1:00.62), fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:00.68) and swam on the second-place 200 medley relay (1:47.78).
Curry swam on Iona’s winning 200 medley relay (1:50.18) in a 150.5-92.5 win over Manhattan.
Marlee Canale (Cedar Creek) tied for third in the 100 backstroke (1:03.17) for Maine, which split a tri-meet with New Hampshire (lost 208-137) and Providence (won 187-151).
Jenna Carastro (Vineland) was fourth in the 200 breaststroke (2:29.36) for Richmond in a 158-139 win over James Madison.
Men’s basketball
Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) had four rebounds, two points and two steals in Hampton’s 73-48 loss to Longwood. He had four points and four rebounds in a 75-60 loss to Campbell. He had four points and two rebounds in a 78-74 win over Charleston Southern.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had eight points and seven rebounds in St. Bonaventure’s 75-66 loss to George Mason. He scored eight and grabbed 10 rebounds in an 80-69 win over Saint Joseph’s.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) scored 10 for Saint Francis (Pa.) in a 69-54 loss to Wagner. He had six points and three rebounds in a 71-54 loss to Mount St. Mary’s.
Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) had eight points, four rebounds and two blocks in Temple’s 61-58 win over Cincinnati. He grabbed 11 rebounds and added four points, four assists and three steals in a 69-61 loss to Southern Methodist.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) scored 18 and grabbed 10 rebounds in Virginia Tech’s 78-68 loss to North Carolina. He had 10 rebounds, nine points and eight assists in a 78-75 loss to Miami. He scored 10 and added five rebounds and four assists in an 85-72 win over Florida State.
Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) scored 33 and added three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Bloomsburg’s 101-90 loss to Clarion. He had five points and three rebounds in a 90-64 loss to Shippensburg. He had 11 points, five rebounds and two assists in an 80-74 loss to Millersville.
Keith Palek III (St. Augustine) had 12 points and six rebounds in California of Pennsylvania’s 80-59 win over Gannon. He grabbed 12 rebounds and scored two in a 79-55 win over Seton Hill. He had seven points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 92-83 win over Slippery Rock.
Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) scored 14 and added three assists and three steals in Goldey-Beacom’s 68-65 win over Georgian Court. He scored 34 in a 69-62 loss to Dominican.
Jake McGonigle (Wildwood Catholic) had four rebounds, three steals and two points in Holy Family’s 63-59 loss to Chestnut Hill.
Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) had seven points, two rebounds and two assists in District of Columbia’s 76-63 win over D’Youville.
Austin Kennedy (St. Augustine) had five points and three rebounds in University of the Sciences’ 73-68 loss to Caldwell.
Malik Bailey (St. Joseph) had six points and three rebounds in Cabrini’s 65-61 loss to Gwynedd Mercy. He had four points and four rebounds in an 80-60 loss to Centenary.
Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had six points and four assists in Drew’s 88-70 win over Elizabethtown.
In Rowan’s 96-91 loss to Stockton, Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) scored 18, and Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) added 11.
Jacob Hopping (Wildwood Catholic) had five points and two rebounds in The College of New Jersey’s 72-47 win over Rutgers-Camden.
In Widener’s 86-73 loss to Eastern, Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had 12 points and three assists, and Luke Mazur (Mainland) scored two.
Jacob Valeus (Pleasantville) had nine points and two rebounds in Cecil College’s 86-72 win over Howard Community College.
Martin Anguelov (Wildwood Catholic) had five points and two assists for Ranger Community College (Texas) in a 79-31 win over Loyalty College Prep.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
