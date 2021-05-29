EHT grad Darren Wan places 10th at NCAA D-III Championships for Stockton

Stockton University senior Darren Wan finished 10th among 17 competitors in the hammer throw Saturday at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Competing at the Irwin Belk Track Complex on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, the Egg Harbor Township graduate had a toss of 179 feet, 03 inches (54.63 meters).

Jude Misko of Rutgers-Camden won the event with a toss of 198-05 (60.48 meters).

Wan's throw was his fourth best in eight meets this season. He entered the national meet ranked ninth in the country among D-III hammer throwers.

Wan earned All-Atlantic Region honors from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for the 2021 outdoor season. On April 30, he set a school record and finished second in the Atlantic Region with a throw of 58.17 meters at the Osprey Twilight on April 30.

The senior also won the hammer throw at at the All-Atlantic Region Championships on May 20. His toss was 54.63.

Wan also earned New Jersey Athletic Conference second-team honors.

