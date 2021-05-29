 Skip to main content
EHT grad Darren Wan places 10th at NCAA D-III Championships for Stockton
Stockton men's track and field

EHT grad Darren Wan places 10th at NCAA D-III Championships for Stockton

031221_nws_stocktonsports

On March 4 2021, In Galloway, sports practice was held in the main athletic building at Stockton University, with women's basketball and track and field athletes training in the same space. Darren Wan, 23, of Egg Harbor Township, spins around with a training tool called a Hammer.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

Stockton University senior Darren Wan finished 10th among 17 competitors in the hammer throw Saturday at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Competing at the Irwin Belk Track Complex on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, the Egg Harbor Township graduate had a toss of 179 feet, 03 inches (54.63 meters).

Jude Misko of Rutgers-Camden won the event with a toss of 198-05 (60.48 meters).

Wan's throw was his fourth best in eight meets this season. He entered the national meet ranked ninth in the country among D-III hammer throwers.

Wan earned All-Atlantic Region honors from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for the 2021 outdoor season. On April 30, he set a school record and finished second in the Atlantic Region with a throw of 58.17 meters at the Osprey Twilight on April 30.  

The senior also won the hammer throw at at the All-Atlantic Region Championships on May 20. His toss was 54.63.

Wan also earned New Jersey Athletic Conference second-team honors.

Darren Wan headshot

Wan

