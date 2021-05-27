EHT grad Darren Wan, 4 Ospreys earn Atlantic Region honors

Five Stockton University athletes, on Wednesday, won All-Atlantic Region honors from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for the 2021 outdoor season.
Egg Harbor Township High School graduate Darren Wan earned the honor in the hammer throw. He set a school record and finished second in the Atlantic Region with a throw of 58.17 meters at the Osprey Twilight on April 30.
The toss is ranked ninth ninth in NCAA Division III.
Wan also earned New Jersey Athletic Conference second-team honors.
Also receiving regional honors were Hunter Daly (high jump), Keith Holland (pole vault) and Kyle Navalance (3000 steeplechase). Susann Foley earned the honor for the Stockton women in the high jump.
Daly previously qualified for All-Atlantic Region status for the 2019-20 indoor season. Wan, Holland and Navalance received the honor for the first time.
Holland ranked second in the region with a personal-best leap of 4.95 meters at The College of New Jersey Last Chance Meet. He tied for fifth in the nation, and broke the school record with the performance.
Daly also ranked second in the region with a jump of 2.07 meters at the Osprey Twilight. The personal-best distance was a personal-best. Navalance broke the 23-year-old school record with a time of 9 minutes, 25.32 seconds at the NJAC Championships. The time ranked fourth in the region.
Foley won the high jump at six of seven meets this season, including the NJAC Championships. She earned NJAC first team honors, and ranked fifth in the nation with a career-best leap of 1.64 meters.
RCSJ-Cumberland baseball done
The Rowan College of South Jersey- Cumberland baseball season came to an end Saturday in the North Atlantic District Tournament semifinals. The Dukes lost 14-6 to Northern Essex Community College.
In the double-elimination, the Dukes lost 11-9 to Northern Essex on May 21. The Dukes took a brief lead in that game after a three-run home run by Gavin Gates. The loss sent them to the losers' bracket to face Atlantic Cape Community College on the same day. The Dukes beat the Buccaneers 3-2.
That set up the rematch with Northern Essex.
Michael Dodd (EHT) pitched 5 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and one earned run in the semifinals. Jake Guglielmi (Buena Regional), Nick Falcone, Kevin Merrone, Matt Shepherd and Christian Lutz each had multiple hits, but the Dukes could not overcome the dominant effort by Northern Essex.
The Dukes finished 22-8.
