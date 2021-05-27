EHT grad Darren Wan, 4 Ospreys earn Atlantic Region honors

Five Stockton University athletes, on Wednesday, won All-Atlantic Region honors from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for the 2021 outdoor season.

Egg Harbor Township High School graduate Darren Wan earned the honor in the hammer throw. He set a school record and finished second in the Atlantic Region with a throw of 58.17 meters at the Osprey Twilight on April 30.

The toss is ranked ninth ninth in NCAA Division III.

Wan also earned New Jersey Athletic Conference second-team honors.

Also receiving regional honors were Hunter Daly (high jump), Keith Holland (pole vault) and Kyle Navalance (3000 steeplechase). Susann Foley earned the honor for the Stockton women in the high jump.

Daly previously qualified for All-Atlantic Region status for the 2019-20 indoor season. Wan, Holland and Navalance received the honor for the first time.

Holland ranked second in the region with a personal-best leap of 4.95 meters at The College of New Jersey Last Chance Meet. He tied for fifth in the nation, and broke the school record with the performance.