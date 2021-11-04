Drue Nicholas picks up 1st tournament win for Drexel: College notebook

Drue Nicholas had a busy week for the Drexel University men’s golf team to close out the fall season.
Nicholas, a 2020 St. Augustine Prep graduate and a sophomore for the Dragons, won the individual title by four strokes at the OBX Intercollegiate held at Old Dominion, shooting 12-under par 201 (65-66-70) over 54 holes. It was his first individual title, as the Dragons placed second out of 17 teams.
Drexel then closed its fall season at the City Six Invitational, which it won. Nicholas, who was named the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week earlier last week, finished tied for third and one stroke behind the co-winners.
The Dragons will return to play Feb. 12-15 at the Advance Golf Partners Collegiate in Palm City, Florida.
Nicholas, a former three-time Press Golfer of the Year, transferred from North Carolina State ahead of this season. He placed fifth at the Tournament of Championships his junior year at St. Augustine.
The Egg Harbor Township resident did not compete his senior season, which was canceled due to COVID-19.
Men’s swimming
Tyler Dorsett (Absegami) had a pair of wins in Montclair State’s 160-135 win over Vassar. He won the 200-yard butterfly (2:01.55) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:38.91). He added third-place finishes in the 500 free (5:09.43) and the 200 individual medley (2:05.72). Alex Pallen (Southern Regional) won the 1-meter dive (210.25 points).
Women’s swimming
Grace Curry (Egg Harbor Township) swam on Iona’s 200 medley relay that tied for first with Providence’s relay in the Gaels’ 140.5-133.5 win. She added a third-place finish in the 100 butterfly (100.93).
Maggie Wallace (Ocean City) was fifth in the 1,000 free (10:13.61) for Indiana, which competed in a two-day tri-meet with Virginia Tech (217-136 win) and Ohio State (190-163 loss).
Marlee Canale (Oakcrest) swam on Maine’s winning 200 medley relay (1:53.15) in a nonscoring meet with Maine Maritime. She was also second in the 500 free (5:28.02) and third in the 200 free (2:04.06).
Giavanna Lupi (Vineland) swam on Rider’s winning 200 medley relay (1:48.49) in a 163-125 loss to Marist. She added a second-place finish in the 200 free (2:01.71) and was third in the 100 butterfly (1:00.48).
Abigail Malandro (Southern) won three races for William Paterson in a 112-73 victory over Baruch. Her wins came in the 50 free (26.54), 100 free (58.67) and the 200 free (2:14.95).
Men’s cross country
Gobi Thurairajah (EHT) placed 45th for Rider at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, running the kilometer course in 26 minutes, 17.7 seconds. Leo Zaccaria (Cape May Tech) was 58th (26:39.5). The Broncs placed fifth at the event held at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World.
Rowan placed third out of seven teams at the NJAC Championships held at Stockton University in Galloway Township. Connor McBride (Southern) was 22nd (26:32.5), Tyler Greene (Ocean City) was 27th (26:47.3), Miguel Vera (Cumberland Regional) was 26th (27:07.5), Korey Greene (Ocean City) was 40th (27:13.3), Cameron Ditroia (Ocean City) was 53rd (27:51.9), and Nick Simila (St. Augustine) was 62nd (28:31.7).
Women’s cross country
Isabella Leak (EHT) placed 30th for Monmouth at the MAAC Championships in Florida. She ran the 6K in 22:51. The Hawks placed fourth.
Alexa Weber (Ocean City) placed 104th for Saint Joseph’s at the Atlantic 10 Conference Championships in Cedarville, Ohio. She ran the 5K in 20:29.1.
Rowan placed third in the NJAC Championships held at Stockton. Mary Lisicki (Ocean City) placed 46th (27:14.1), and Diana Gomez (Bridgeton) was 50th (27:20.8) on the 6K course.
