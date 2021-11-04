Drue Nicholas picks up 1st tournament win for Drexel: College notebook

Drue Nicholas had a busy week for the Drexel University men’s golf team to close out the fall season.

Nicholas, a 2020 St. Augustine Prep graduate and a sophomore for the Dragons, won the individual title by four strokes at the OBX Intercollegiate held at Old Dominion, shooting 12-under par 201 (65-66-70) over 54 holes. It was his first individual title, as the Dragons placed second out of 17 teams.

Drexel then closed its fall season at the City Six Invitational, which it won. Nicholas, who was named the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week earlier last week, finished tied for third and one stroke behind the co-winners.

The Dragons will return to play Feb. 12-15 at the Advance Golf Partners Collegiate in Palm City, Florida.

Nicholas, a former three-time Press Golfer of the Year, transferred from North Carolina State ahead of this season. He placed fifth at the Tournament of Championships his junior year at St. Augustine.

The Egg Harbor Township resident did not compete his senior season, which was canceled due to COVID-19.

Men’s swimming