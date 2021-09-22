Drue Nicholas earns top-10 finish in debut with Drexel golf: College notebook

Drue Nicholas made his debut last week for the Drexel University men’s golf team and finished in the top 10 at the Golfweek Fall Challenge in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
The sophomore transfer from North Carolina State placed ninth with an 8-under-par 208 for three rounds. His scores of 70, 70 and 68 were all under par. The Dragons placed eighth in team scoring.
Nicholas is a 2020 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Egg Harbor Township. He was a three-time Press Golfer of the Year, having earned the honor his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons. There was no spring 2020 golf season when he was a senior due to COVID-19.
Giovani Albano (St. Augustine) placed tied for 54th with an 86 for Drew at the Elizabethtown Invitational.
T.J. Stanton (Ocean City) shot an 88 to tie for 34th for Ursinus at the Weyhill Classic hosted by Moravian.
Women’s golf
Olivia Strigh (Hammonton) tied for 25th with a two-day 165 for Hamilton at the George Phinney Classic hosted by Middlebury.
Kasey Clifford (Ocean City) placed seventh with an 86 for Westminster at the West Virginia Wesleyan Invitational. At the Thiel Invitational, she shot an 80 to place second overall. Westminster won the team title at both events.
Men’s soccer
Jack Sarkos (Mainland Regional) assisted on the game-tying goal in the 63rd minute of Lehigh’s 1-1 draw with Fairleigh Dickinson.
In Drew’s 2-1 win over The College of New Jersey, Kevin Kiernan (Southern Regional) scored the go-ahead goal in the 47th minute, and Lucas Portadin (Vineland) scored the game’s first goal in the 38th minute. In a 3-2 loss to Manhattanville, Kiernan scored.
Reed Lindsay (Lower Cape May Regional) had two goals and an assist in Immaculata’s 4-0 win over Valley Forge.
Women’s soccer
In Palm Beach Atlantic’s 7-0 win over Florida Memorial, Serena D’Anna (Mainland) scored, and Madison Chiola (Hammonton) combined with three other goalies for the shutout.
Brynn Bock (Middle Township) made one save in 45 shutout minutes for Alvernia in a 7-2 win over Clarks Summit. She made three saves in 45 minutes of a 1-0 win over Immaculata.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had a goal and an assist in Cairn’s 6-0 win over Trinity Washington. In a 7-1 win over Brooklyn, Hitchner had two goals and two assists, and Lauren Costa (Pilgrim Academy) scored.
Jess Riordan (Our Lady of Mercy) made five saves in a 2-0 win over Penn College.
Lee Macrina (Wildwood Catholic) made two saves in Neumann’s 2-0 win over Cairn. She made five saves in a 3-1 loss to Cedar Crest.
Chloe Beasley (ACIT) made seven saves in Rutgers-Camden’s 1-0 loss to Montclair State.
Field hockey
Tara McNally (Ocean City) had an assist on the second goal of Hofstra’s 2-0 win over Sacred Heart.
Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) made four saves in Lehigh’s 2-1 win over Boston University. She made four saves in a 1-0 loss to Long Island.
Reese Bloomstead (Ocean City) started at back and helped the Monmouth defense stop Providence in a 7-0 win.
Nicholl Fenton (Ocean City) played defense as Saint Joseph’s improved to 6-2 with a pair of shutouts — 4-0 over Penn and 2-0 over Temple.
Kat Conroy (Southern) scored in Rider’s 4-3 loss to Drexel.
Casey Etter (Millville) scored the winning goal in the 60th minute of Belmont Abbey’s 2-1 win over Newberry.
Alyssa Donato (Cumberland Regional) scored in Kutztown’s 2-1 loss to East Stroudsburg. She had an assist in a 4-0 win over Mount Olive.
Caroline Gallagher (Middle Township) scored the first goal of Cabrini’s 2-1 win over Stockton.
Janelle Arch (Southern) scored in Drew’s 3-2 win over King’s.
Haleigh Flukey (Ocean City) scored the first goal for FDU-Florham in its 2-1 win over Muhlenberg.
Alli Johnson (Middle Township) scored in Immaculata’s 6-0 win over Bryn Athyn. In a 5-0 win over Lancaster Bible, Camryn Oliver (Middle Township) scored.
Jorja Hibschman (Millville) scored twice and added an assist in Kean’s 10-0 win over Keystone.
Erin Callahan (Cumberland) scored the first goal of Widener’s 4-0 win over Immaculata.
