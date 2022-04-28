Drexel's Drue Nicholas ties for 4th at CAA golf championships: College notebook

Drexel University sophomore Drue Nicholas tied for fourth and was named to the all-tournament team Tuesday at the Colonial Athletic Association Golf Championships in St. Helena Island, South Carolina.

Nicholas, a 2020 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Egg Harbor Township, shot a third-round 71 (1-under par). He shot under par in all three rounds. He also shot a 71 and a 70 to go 4-under for the tournament (212).

Nicholas tied for the team lead in birdies with 12, helping the Dragons finish third overall behind winner College of Charleston and North Carolina Wilmington.

Caleb Rossi (Southern Regional) tied for 33rd for Saint Peter’s at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships at Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. He shot a 16-over-par 232 (75-76-81) over three rounds.

Jefferson’s Noah Petracci (Hammonton) led the Rams with a 7-over 76 to place fourth in a quad meet with Goldey-Beacom, Chestnut Hill and University of the Sciences.

Women’s golf

Hamilton’s Olivia Strigh (Hammonton) placed 16th with a two-round 156 (83-75) at Amherst’s Jack Leaman Invitational in Bernardston, Massachusetts.

Westminster’s Kasey Clifford (Ocean City) tied for fourth with an 88 at the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championship in Grove City, Pennsylvania.

Women’s lacrosse

Megan Bozzi (Mainland Regional) had two goals, an assist and two draw controls in Coastal Carolina’s 16-14 loss to Kennesaw State.

Dani Donoghue (Ocean City) scored three times for Mount St. Mary’s in a 13-9 win over Sacred Heart.

Maddie Barber (Middle Township) had four draw controls in Temple’s 18-7 loss to Florida.

Kacey Kubarewicz (Southern) had three draw controls and a ground ball in Belmont Abbey’s 23-4 win over Chowan.

Jenna Steelman (Oakcrest) scored twice, and Mia Monacelli (Egg Harbor Township) made 11 saves in Caldwell’s 14-6 loss to Chestnut Hill. For Chestnut Hill, Mel Amador (Lower Cape May Regional) made five saves.

Carina Raymond (Lower Cape May) scored three times for Jefferson in a 23-10 loss to Georgian Court. She had a goal and an assist in a 16-10 win over Dominican. On Tuesday, Raymond was named to the All-Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference second team. She has a team-leading 44 goals in 14 games heading into the conference tournament semifinals Friday against an opponent to be determined.

Tess Grimley (Ocean City) had two ground balls and a caused turnover in Lenoir-Rhyne’s 9-6 win over Catawba.

Carolina Gallagher (Middle Township) had an assist in Cabrini’s 19-2 win over Neumann. She had a goal, three ground balls and three caused turnovers in a 21-7 win over Gwynedd Mercy.

Hailey Bloom (Atlantic City) scored twice, and Cheyenne Avellino (EHT) had one in Gwynedd Mercy’s 14-13 loss to Marywood. In a 21-7 loss to Cabrini, Bloom had a goal and an assist.

Chelsea Stack (Ocean City) had an assist in Montclair State’s 21-4 win over Ramapo. She had two goals and an assist in a 16-7 loss to Stockton.

Colleen Mason (Southern) scored twice in Ramapo’s 21-4 loss to Montclair State. She scored four times in a 13-12 win over Rutgers-Camden.

Anna Devlin (Ocean City) had eight draw controls, four ground balls and three caused turnovers in The College of New Jersey’s 19-8 win over Stockton. She had two goals and four draw controls in a 15-12 loss to Salisbury.

Ashley Devlin (Ocean City) had an assist in Washington College’s 10-7 win over Ursinus. She had a goal and an assist in an 18-6 loss to Franklin & Marshall.

Gab Cohen (Mainland) had three goals and two caused turnovers in Widener’s 10-6 win over Alvernia. She scored twice in a 17-8 loss to York.

Men’s tennis

Nikola Kilibarda (Mainland) won fourth singles 6-3, 7-6 (10-8) and second doubles 8-6 in TCNJ’s 8-1 win over New Jersey City.

Women’s tennis

Tiffany Trivers (EHT) won third singles 4-6, 6-2, 10-5 and first doubles 8-1 in Rutgers-Camden’s 9-0 win over Kean.

Morgan Grimmie (Holy Spirit) won fifth singles 6-0, 6-0 in TCNJ’s 9-0 win over William Paterson.

Men’s outdoor track

Miami’s Sincere Rhea (St. Augustine) was fourth in the 110 hurdles (13.89 seconds) at the LSU Alumni Gold.

Mississippi State’s Gabriel Moronta (Pleasantville) was 10th in the 400 hurdles (53.48) at the Crimson Tide Invite.

Gobi Thurairajah (EHT) ran on Rider’s sixth-place 4x800 relay (8:04.95) at the Rider Invitational. He was also 19th in the 1,500 (3:58.99). Leo Zaccaria (Cape May Tech) was on the fourth-place 4x800 relay (7:47.03). He was also 16th in the 1,500 (3:56.87).

Syracuse’s Anthony Vazquez (EHT) was sixth in the 110 hurdles (14.22) at the Virginia Challenge.

Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) ran on Georgian Court’s winning 4x100 relay (42.55) at the Shippensburg Mid-Week Invitational. Domenico Darcy (Pinelands Regional) was sixth in the 400 (51.94), and Terrell Moore (Holy Spirit) was eighth (52.74). Alejandro Valdez (Bridgeton) was third in the shot put (15.05m), seventh in the discus (40m) and ninth in the hammer throw (41.3m).

Rowan’s Connor McBride (Southern) won the 10,000 (31:20.93) at the Widener Invitational. Miguel Vera (Cumberland Regional) was third in the 10k (32:52.95).

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 or jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.