Drexel, Temple seniors grateful for a 5th year, another shot at the Dad Vail Regatta

Hanna said the Dad Vail will be live-streamed on its website — www.dadvail.org — for those who want to watch. If a team has spectators watching at the river, "that program will be immediately disqualified," he said.

Cook, a member of the Owls' team that won the 2019 women's points trophy, said plenty of energy will exist without spectators, and she knows Temple boats will get a boost when they pass by the Owls' boathouse along the course.

"That's always a great boost of confidence going down the course, especially coming out of Strawberry Mansion Bridge," she said.

"Even though there's not going to be a big group of fans in the grandstands, you still have that excited energy the last 250 [meters]. You can see the grandstands in the corner of your eye. You know it's almost done and what stage you're on. I think we'll be prepared to get ourselves ready even though we don't have fans screaming for us at the end."

Spectators or not, everyone is ready for the Dad Vail Regatta to resume. It's like a new dawn for the rowing community, which has reached out during the pandemic to help high schools and college programs that were in danger of having their programs terminated.

For the seniors from Drexel, Temple, and other schools who returned, the goal is in sight.