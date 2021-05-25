Domenic Boselli wraps up strong collegiate career with George Washington: Notebook

Domenic Boselli (Holy Spirit H.S.) wrapped up his collegiate career for George Washington University with a great senior season.
Boselli, from Ventnor, hit .291 (43 for 148) with 12 doubles, five homers, 32 runs and 39 RBIs in 42 games. His doubles, homers, runs and RBIs totals were all second on the team, and his batting average was fifth for the Colonials, who finished 26-18.
Last week, the right-handed-hitting outfielder hit a two-run double, drove in another run on a groundout, walked twice and scored three runs in George Washington’s 15-4 win over Georgetown. He hit a two-run homer in a 6-4 loss to Dayton and a two-run single in an 11-4 loss to Dayton. He hit an RBI single in a 7-4 loss to Dayton. He went 3 for 5 with an RBI single, a double and two runs scored in a 14-9 loss to Dayton.
Boselli enjoyed a successful career at George Washington the last two seasons and during his first two at Mercer County College, a National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association school where he and older brothers Robert and Anthony Boselli excelled before transferring to NCAA Division I programs.
Like his brothers, Boselli has MLB Draft aspirations in July.
Hunter Sibley (Millville) pitched a shutout inning in relief in Coastal Carolina’s 14-9 win over Wake Forest. He earned his first win of the season in a 12-2 victory against Texas State, pitching a scoreless third inning, allowing two hits and striking out two.
Jared Kacso (Barnegat) allowed an unearned run in six innings but got no decision in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 8-1 win over Maryland, Baltimore County. He struck out two and allowed four hits and two walks.
In Old Dominion’s 10-8 win over Louisiana Tech, Kenny Levari (St. Augustine Prep) hit a three-run homer and an RBI single, and Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional) pitched a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts for his eighth save. In an 8-7 win over Louisiana Tech, Levari singled, doubled and scored twice.
Devin Sharkey (Mainland Regional) allowed a run in two innings of relief and struck out five in Stony Brook’s 15-3 win over Binghamton.
Cole Vanderslice (St. Augustine) pitched a shutout inning in relief, allowing one hit, in Villanova’s 6-1 loss to St. John’s.
Andrew Holmes (Egg Harbor Township) scored two runs in Bloomsburg’s 9-2 win over Seton Hill in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship game. He singled in a 6-2 win over Seton Hill. Bloomsburg earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II tournament with the conference win and will face Charleston at 11 a.m. Thursday in an Atlantic Regional game.
Ryan McIsaac (Millville) hit an RBI single in Rowan’s 12-4 win over William Paterson in a New Jersey Athletic Conference championship game. He went 2 for 3 with three runs scored in an 8-3 win in the clinching game. They earned an automatic bid to the D-III tournament.
Softball
Kaci Neveling (EHT) singled, scored three runs and drove in one in The College of New Jersey’s 8-0 win over Gettysburg in an NCAA Division III regional game. She singled twice and scored in a 6-1 win over Moravian. In an 11-2 win over Gettysburg, Neveling went 3 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs, and Ally Schlee (Cedar Creek) retired the only batter she faced. In a 6-5 loss to Virginia Wesleyan that ended TCNJ’s run, Neveling singled and scored.
Men’s lacrosse
Mark Taccard (St. Augustine) scooped two ground balls and caused two turnovers in Wingate’s 18-10 loss to Lenoir-Rhyne in the second round of the D-II tournament.
Women’s track and field
Ariana Mack (Holy Spirit) was fourth in the discus (35.99 meters) for the host Profs at the Rowan Last Chance Meet on Thursday.
Men’s track and field
Gabriel Moronta (Pleasantville) was ninth in the 800 (1:53.64 seconds) for Mississippi State at the Southeast Conference Championships held May 13-15 at Texas A&M.
Anthony Vazquez (EHT) ran a personal-best 14.39 to place seventh in the 110 hurdles for Syracuse at the Atlantic Coast Conference Championships on May 16.
Mike Keough (Cedar Creek) was third in the 800 (1:58.87) for Jefferson at the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Championships on May 14. He was also third in the 3,000 steeplechase (10:41.34). Leonard Bustos (Oakcrest) was eighth in the 800 (2:00.33) and seventh in the 1,500 (4:18.63). Owen Bradley (Ocean City) was third in the 10,000 (35:37.67). Blake Corbett (Mainland) was third in the 5,000 (16:40.08).
Rob Gardner (Hammonton) tied for third in the pole vault (4.11m) for the host Profs at the Rowan Last Chance Meet on Thursday. Justin Bishop (Mainland) was third in the 400 (49.06) and fourth in the 200 (22.53). Hunter Barbieri (EHT) was fourth in the 400 (49.86).
Bishop will compete on Rowan’s 4x400 relay at the NCAA Division III Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday.
Women’s rowing
Olivia Simone (Ocean City) rowed in the No. 3 seat for the George Washington University’s varsity four that won a bronze medal (8:20.033) at the Atlantic-10 Conference Championships on May 15. George Washington placed second overall in the championships.
Wrestling
American University’s Tim Fitzpatrick (Holy Spirit) was named a National Wrestling Coaches Association Scholar All-American on Thursday. Fitzpatrick, a redshirt sophomore and computer science major, earned an automatic qualification to his first NCAA Championships by finishing third at the EIWA Championships.
