Domenic Boselli wraps up strong collegiate career with George Washington: Notebook

Domenic Boselli (Holy Spirit H.S.) wrapped up his collegiate career for George Washington University with a great senior season.

Boselli, from Ventnor, hit .291 (43 for 148) with 12 doubles, five homers, 32 runs and 39 RBIs in 42 games. His doubles, homers, runs and RBIs totals were all second on the team, and his batting average was fifth for the Colonials, who finished 26-18.

Last week, the right-handed-hitting outfielder hit a two-run double, drove in another run on a groundout, walked twice and scored three runs in George Washington’s 15-4 win over Georgetown. He hit a two-run homer in a 6-4 loss to Dayton and a two-run single in an 11-4 loss to Dayton. He hit an RBI single in a 7-4 loss to Dayton. He went 3 for 5 with an RBI single, a double and two runs scored in a 14-9 loss to Dayton.

Boselli enjoyed a successful career at George Washington the last two seasons and during his first two at Mercer County College, a National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association school where he and older brothers Robert and Anthony Boselli excelled before transferring to NCAA Division I programs.

Like his brothers, Boselli has MLB Draft aspirations in July.