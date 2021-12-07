Destin Lasco owns fastest 200-yard backstroke in country through the weekend: College notebook

Destin Lasco's sophomore campaign with the University of California, Berkeley men's swimming team is off to a good start.

Lasco, a 2020 Mainland Regional High School graduate from Linwood, posted the fastest time in the country to win the 200-yard backstroke for the Golden Bears on the final day of the four-day Minnesota Invitational. Lasco, who was the NCAA runner-up last season, won in 1 minute, 39.24 seconds. It was his second individual win of the season.

Lasco also swam on the second-place 400 freestyle relay (2:48.80). Cal is now on its winter break and will resume competition Jan. 21 against Arizona.

Lasco is coming off an impressive freshman season in which he earned All-American status in six events, including his second-place finish in the 200 backstroke and third-place finishes in the 100 backstroke and the 200 individual medley. He also had a gold medal with the 400 free relay. He won four Pac-12 championships, two of them individual victories.