Destin Lasco owns fastest 200-yard backstroke in country through the weekend: College notebook

Destin Lasco's sophomore campaign with the University of California, Berkeley men's swimming team is off to a good start.
Lasco, a 2020 Mainland Regional High School graduate from Linwood, posted the fastest time in the country to win the 200-yard backstroke for the Golden Bears on the final day of the four-day Minnesota Invitational. Lasco, who was the NCAA runner-up last season, won in 1 minute, 39.24 seconds. It was his second individual win of the season.
Lasco also swam on the second-place 400 freestyle relay (2:48.80). Cal is now on its winter break and will resume competition Jan. 21 against Arizona.
Lasco is coming off an impressive freshman season in which he earned All-American status in six events, including his second-place finish in the 200 backstroke and third-place finishes in the 100 backstroke and the 200 individual medley. He also had a gold medal with the 400 free relay. He won four Pac-12 championships, two of them individual victories.
Lasco was a three-time Press Boys Swimmer of the Year who broke several school and national records and won six individual state championships, the maximum he could win in three years. He did did not swim for Mainland as a senior, instead training for the 2020 Summer Olympic Trials.
Harvard's Shane Washart (St. Augustine Prep) was 10th among 35 swimmers in the 1,650 freestyle (15:07.49) at the Minnesota Invitational.
Glenn Lasco (Mainland) was second in the 50 free (21.40) for Lehigh in a 196-102 loss to Drexel. The older brother of Destin Lasco was also third in the 200 free (1:47.47) and the 100 free (47.14) and on the second-place 200 free relay (1:25.03).
The College of New Jersey's Brett Clauhs (Mainland) was second in the 200 free (1:45.96) at the TCNJ Invitational. He also swam on the second-place 800 free relay (7:01.71).
Women's swimming
Melissa Lowry (Cumberland Regional) was second in the 100 butterfly (58.35) and swam on the second-place 200 medley relay (1:51.30) in Connecticut's 157-122 win over Southern Connecticut State.
Ryann Styer (Ocean City) swam on Drexel's winning 200 free relay in a 195-105 win over Lehigh. She swam on the second-place 400 medley relay (3:56.96) and was third in the 50 free (24.13).
Iona's Grace Curry (Egg Harbor Township) was seventh in the 100 backstroke at the H2ounds Invitational hosted by Loyola in Maryland.
Maggie Wallace (Ocean City) was second in the 1,000 free (10:02.96) and in the 500 free (4:57.08) for Indiana in a 163-121 win over Cincinnati.
Marlee Canale (Cedar Creek) was second in the 200 butterfly (2:15.70) for Maine at the Maine State Meet.
Football
LB Solomon DeShields (Millville) played on defense in Pittsburgh's 45-21 win over Wake Forest to win its first Atlantic Coast Conference championship game Saturday. Pittsburgh, ranked 13th in the AP Top 25, will face No. 11 Michigan State (10-2) in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 30.
LB Qwahsin Townsel (St. Joseph) made six tackles, including 1½ for a loss, in fifth-seeded Villanova's 21-16 win over Holy Cross in the second round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. P Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine) averaged 44.4 yards, including one for 53 yards, on five punts. The Wildcats (10-2) will host South Dakota State at 2 p.m. Saturday in a quarterfinal game.
Holy Cross TE Sean Morris (Barnegat) caught a 7-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter vs. Villanova.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
