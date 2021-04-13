Destin Lasco named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in men's swimming: Notebook

In Eastern’s 13-5 win over Alvernia, Mickey Foytik (Cumberland Regional) singled and drove in a run, and Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine) singled and scored.

Barry Walker (Cedar Creek) singled and was hit by a pitch in Gwynedd Mercy’s 28-13 loss to Cabrini.

Giancarlo Palmieri (Hammonton) singled and scored twice in Immaculata’s 12-3 win over Wesley. He singled and scored twice in a 9-3 win over Wesley.

Justin Diefenbach (Barnegat) improved to 2-0, allowing four runs in seven innings with four strikeouts, in Kean’s 13-5 win over William Paterson.

Miles Feaster (Lacey) went 3 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs in Montclair State’s 21-5 win over The College of New Jersey. He hit an RBI single in a 7-3 loss to Stockton. He singled twice, scored and drove in two runs in a 9-6 win over Stockton.

TJ MacFarland (Lacey) pitched a shutout ninth inning, striking out one, in New Jersey City’s 13-3 loss to Rowan. He pitched a scoreless eighth in a 17-5 loss to Rutgers-Camden.