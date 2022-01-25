 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Destin Lasco continues to be key swimmer for No. 2 Cal Berkeley: College notebook
LOCAL COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Destin Lasco continues to be key swimmer for No. 2 Cal Berkeley: College notebook

Mainland Regional High School graduate Destin Lasco continues to be a key part of the University of California, Berkeley, men's swimming team that is ranked No. 2 in the nation.

The sophomore from Linwood earned a win in each of the Golden Bears' two victories over the weekend as they improved to 4-0 (3-0 Pac-12).

Lasco won the 100-yard breaststroke (47.89 seconds) and swam on the second-place 200 medley relay (1:26.71) in a 173-80 victory over Arizona on Friday. In a 176-117 win over Arizona State on Saturday, he was second in the 200 backstroke (1:45.52) and anchored the victorious 200 free relay (1:18.34).

Lasco owns the fastest 200-yard backstroke time (1:39.24, at the Minnesota Invitational held Dec. 1-4) in the country this season, according to swimcloud.com.

Lasco was a three-time Press Boys Swimmer of the Year who broke several school and national records and won six individual state championships, the maximum he could win in three years. He did did not swim for Mainland as a senior, instead training for the 2020 Summer Olympic Trials.

Glenn Lasco (Mainland), Destin's older brother, won the 100 free (46.53) and was second in the 50 free (21.14) for Lehigh in a 193-105 loss to Bucknell. He also swam on the second-place 200 medley (1:32.97) and 400 free (2:07.15) relays.

Shane Washart (St. Augustine Prep) won the 500 free (4:31.64) and was third in the 200 free (1:41.27) for Harvard in a 211-86 win over Pennsylvania.

Joey Tepper (Egg Harbor Township) was third in the 1,000 free (9:14.96) for Tennessee in a 169.5-129.5 loss to Georgia.

Tyler Dorsett (Absegami) won the 1,000 free (10:41.52) and the 200 IM (2:09.98) for Montclair State in an 87-48 victory over FDU-Florham. In a 158-98 win over Ramapo, he swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:37.98), won the 200 butterfly (2:01.74), was second in the 500 free (5:09.18) and was third in the 1,000 free (10:42.73).

Women's swimming

Melissa Lowry (Cumberland Regional) swam on Connecticut's second-place 200 free relay (1:38.35) in a 158-142 loss to New Hampshire.

Grace Curry (EHT) was second in the 200 backstroke (2:15.24) and swam on the second-place 200 medley relay (1:52.44) in Iona's 153.5-119.5 win over Pace.

Maggie Wallace (Ocean City) won the 1,000 free (10:12.71) in Indiana's 168-120 win over Purdue.

Giavanna Lupi (Vineland) was second in the 100 butterfly (59.66) in Rider's 166-103 loss to Stony Brook. She also finished second in the 200 free (2:00.09) and 100 free (54.68) and swam on the second-place 200 medley relay (1:51.34).

Erin Murphy (Absegami) swam on Rutgers' second-place 400 free relay (3:36.57) in a 133-108 loss to Villanova.

Abigail Malandro (Southern Regional) won the 50 free (26.57) and the 100 free (59.18) for William Paterson in a 115-95 win over Western Connecticut State. In a 78-51 win over Bard, she won the 50 free (26.45) and the 100 free (59.90).

Wrestling

American's Tim Fitzpatrick (Holy Spirit) earned wins against Franklin & Marshall opponents Sunday in a meet at Army West Point that featured no team scoring. Fitzpatrick won a 3-1 decision and 10-2 major decision at 174 pounds.

Owen Kretschmer (Southern) won his 125 bout by forfeit in Castleton's 44-3 win over Southern Maine.  

Keevon Berry (Oakcrest) won his 197 bout by forfeit in Centenary's 19-6 victory over Hunter.

Luke Moynihan (Lacey Township) won his 165 bout with an 8-3 decision in Elizabethtown's 48-5 victory over Penn State Mont Alto.

Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey) won his 157 bout with a 13-0 major decision in Stevens Institute of Technology's 20-19 win over U.S. Merchant Marine. 

The College of New Jersey's Steven Schwab (St. Augustine) won his exhibition bout with a 5-3 decision in The College of New Jersey's 43-0 victory over New Jersey City.

Gary Nagle (Middle Township) won his 184 bout with a 16-0 technical fall in Ursinus' 30-12 victory over Gettysburg. In a 37-16 win over McDaniel, Nagle won by pin in 1:43, and Wesley Tosto (Lower Cape May Regional) won a 15-11 decision at 141 pounds. In Ursinus' 21-20 victory over Washington & Lee, Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township) won an 11-4 decision at 133 pounds.

Men's volleyball

Matthew Maxwell (Southern) had 21 assists and two digs in Belmont Abbey's 3-0 loss to Loyola Chicago. 

Women's indoor track

McKinleigh Mattie (Vineland) ran on New Jersey Institute of Technology's eighth-place 4x400 relay (4:13.02) at the NYC Gotham Cup in Staten Island, New York.

Rider's Mariah Stephens (Egg Harbor Township) was second in the triple jump (11.53 meters) at the NYC Gotham Cup.

Rowan's Amanthy Sosa Caceres (Absegami) ran on the fifth-place 4x400 relay (4:05.92) at the NYC Gotham Cup.

Rutgers' Ajae Alvarez-Tyler (EHT) was third in the 400 (57.17 seconds) at the Battle in Beantown in Boston. Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) was second in the 60 hurdles (8.72 seconds) and fourth in the triple jump (11.78 meters).

Men's indoor track

Rider's Gobi Thurairajah (EHT) was 22nd in the mile (4:28.64) at the NYC Gotham Cup.

Georgian Court's Alejandro Valdez (Bridgeton) was second in the shot put (14.18 meters) and third in the weight throw (14.60) at the Ramapo Season Opener. Dylan Breen (Lacey) was seventh in the long jump (6.36 meters).

+3 
Destin Lasco

Lasco
+3 
Glenn Lasco headshot

Lasco

 Brent Hugo/Bucknell U., Provided

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Coming Wednesday

Updates on local athletes competing in men's and women's basketball.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

