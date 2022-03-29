Destin Lasco, Cal win national swimming titles: College notebook

Sophomore Destin Lasco won two races to help the University of California, Berkeley men’s swimming team win the NCAA Division I title.

Lasco won the 200-yard backstroke Saturday, the fourth and final day of the meet held in Atlanta. Lasco, a 2020 Mainland Regional High School graduate, won the event in 1 minute, 37.71 seconds. It was the first individual national championship for Lasco, who was the runner-up in the event last year.

On the first day of the meet, Lasco swam on the Golden Bears’ fourth-place 800 freestyle relay (6:06.90).

On the second day, Lasco put forth a couple of silver-medal performances, placing second in the 200 individual medley (1:38.21) and anchoring the runner-up 200 free relay (1:14.36).

Lasco’s other gold medal came Friday when he swam the opening backstroke leg of the 400 medley relay (3:00.36). He was also fourth in the 100 backstroke (44.36).

On the final day, he swam on the third-place 400 free relay (2:46.42).

The team title was Cal’s first since 2019 and fifth since 2011.

Harvard’s Shane Washart (St. Augustine Prep) also competed in three events at the national meet.

He was on the 15th-place 800 free relay (6:15.83). He placed 22nd in the 1,650 free (14:58.80) and 41st in the 500 free (4:20.11).

Men’s basketball

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had 10 points, six rebounds and four blocks in St. Bonaventure’s 52-51 win over Virginia in the National Invitational Tournament. Osunniyi blocked a layup at the buzzer to preserve the win for the Bonnies, who advanced to the NIT semifinals. St. Bonaventure will play Xavier at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a semifinal at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Women’s basketball

Kean senior Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) was named All-Eastern College Athletic Conference first team and D3hoops.com All-Region first team and received a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division III All-America honorable mention. McCoy, who was recently selected as a finalist for the prestigious Jostens Trophy Award and was named the 2021-22 NJAC Player of the Year, averaged 16.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Cougars.

Men’s lacrosse

Colin Cooke (Mainland) had two ground balls and a caused turnover in High Point’s 18-8 win over Detroit Mercy.

In New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 8-7 loss to UMass Lowell, Logan Hone (St. Augustine) had an assist, and Teddy Grimley (Ocean City) had four ground balls and a caused turnover.

In Georgian Court’s 18-5 win over St. Thomas Aquinas, Dashawn Lamar-Baldwin (Bridgeton) scored his first collegiate goal, and Billy Germana (Egg Harbor Township) had an assist.

Mikey Vanaman (St. Augustine) had a goal and two assists in Cabrini’s 12-11 win over Colorado College. In a 16-12 win over Eastern, Jake Schneider (Ocean City) scored four, and Vanaman had three goals.

MacGyver Hay (Oakcrest) had seven ground balls and four caused turnovers in FDU-Florham’s 5-4 win over Mount St. Mary (N.Y.). In an 11-10 loss to Hood, Robert Nawrocki (Cedar Creek) scored, and Hay had four ground balls and three caused turnovers.

In Immaculata’s 12-9 loss to Delaware Valley, Anthony Inserra (Ocean City) scored four times, and Branden Smith (Lower Cape May Regional) had an assist. Tyler Kuni (St. Augustine) went 8 for 8 in faceoffs and scooped three ground balls in Lynchburg’s 28-4 win over Virginia Wesleyan.

Women’s lacrosse

Megan Bozzi (Mainland) had a goal and three assists in Coastal Carolina’s 13-11 loss to Vanderbilt.

Dani Donoghue (Ocean City) had five goals and an assist for Mount St. Mary’s in a 14-10 loss to Bryant.

Kacey Kubarewicz (Southern Regional) scored in Belmont Abbey’s 20-8 win over Lees-McRae.

Mel Amador (Lower Cape May) made 17 saves in Chestnut Hill’s 9-5 loss to Felician.

Ashley Pringle (Barnegat) had a goal and an assist in Georgian Court’s 21-2 win over Nyack. She scored in a 20-4 win over Caldwell.

Carina Raymond (Lower Cape May) scored six goals in Jefferson’s 19-4 win over Holy Family. She had four goals and three caused turnovers in a 24-1 win over Nyack.

Lexie Jackson (Barnegat) scored in Kutztown’s 15-11 win over Shippensburg.

Hailey Bloom (Atlantic City) scored in Gwynedd Mercy’s 14-7 loss to Arcadia.

Rebecca Turner (Holy Spirit) had three goals and four assists in Hood’s 20-8 win over Neumann. She had a goal and an assist in a 17-5 loss to Montclair State.

Kylie Giordano (Millville) scored twice in Kean’s 21-11 loss to FDU-Florham. She had three goals in a 16-3 win over Framingdale State.

Chelsea Stack (Ocean City) had a goal, an assist and two caused turnovers in Montclair State’s 17-5 win over Hood.

Colleen Mason (Southern) had a goal and an assist in Ramapo’s 20-7 loss to Merchant Marine. In Ramapo’s 19-3 win over Centenary, Mason had eight goals and three assists, and Julianna McClain (Lower Cape May) had a goal and an assist. In a 14-7 loss to Maritime, Mason scored.

Anna Devlin (Ocean City) had four goals, nine draw controls and three ground balls in The College of New Jersey’s 17-9 win over Moravian. She scored twice in a 13-9 loss to Middlebury.

Ashley Devlin (Ocean City) scored twice in Washington College’s 14-10 win over Muhlenberg.

Gab Cohen (Mainland) had two goals and three ground balls in Widener’s 11-6 loss to Stockton. She scored in a 9-8 loss to Misericordia.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

