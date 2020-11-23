Destin Lasco begins Cal Berkeley swim career with record-setting win against Stanford: Notebook

Destin Lasco got his collegiate swimming career going this month for the University of California, Berkeley.
Lasco, the three-time Press Swimmer of the Year while at Mainland Regional High School, kicked off his freshman campaign with a win in the 100-yard backstroke in Cal’s nonscoring meet against Stanford on Nov. 14. He finished in 45.21 seconds, setting a pool record at Spieker Aquatics Complex in Berkeley.
On Sunday, he won the 200 backstroke (1:39.60), the fifth fastest time in school history. It was an NCAA B-cut qualifying time as well. He also finished second in the 100 free (50.02).
In high school, Lasco helped the Mustangs win three state championships and broke numerous national public school meters records.
Brian McGroarty (Mainland) competed for Louisiana State at the three-day Art Adamson Invitational held at Texas A&M. He placed 11th in the 500 freestyle B Final (4:30.37), 11th in the 200 free B Final (1:39.98) and 12th in the 200 backstroke B Final (2:07.09).
Women’s swimming
Amanda Nunan (Ocean City) picked up two wins for Tennessee in a 152-148 loss to Kentucky on Oct. 29. She won the 1,000 free (9:56.73) and 500 freestyle (4:50.99).
