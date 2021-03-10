Destin Lasco a Pac-12 champion as a Cal-Berkeley freshman: Notebook

Destin Lasco played a huge factor in the University of California, Berkeley, winning its fourth straight Pac-12 men’s swimming championship last week.
Lasco, a 2020 Mainland Regional High School graduate from Linwood, earned a pair of individual gold medals for the Golden Bears, who won 17 of the 18 races across the four-day meet in Houston. He also swam on two winning relays.
Lasco earned his first individual conference championships, besting the 200-yard backstroke field in 1 minute, 38.13 seconds and winning the 100 backstroke in 45.30. He also swam on the Bears’ winning 400 freestyle relay team (2:48.66) and 800 free relay (6:11.98).
The NCAA Championships will be held March 24-27 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Lasco was a three-time Press Boys Swimmer of the Year who broke several school and national records and won six individual state championships, the maximum he could over three years.
He helped Mainland win three straight state Public B titles.
Lasco did not complete with the Mustangs as a senior, instead training for the 2020 Summer Olympics that were postponed to this July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Women’s swimming
Melissa Lowery (Cumberland Regional) won the 100 freestyle in 52.85 seconds for Connecticut in a 172.5-114.5 win over Bryant. She also swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:46.21) and was second in the 50 free (24.36).
Women’s cross country
Alyssa Aldridge (Mainland) placed 25th in the Big East Cross Country Championship. She ran the 6K race in 21 minutes, 19.6 seconds. The Hoyas were first among 11 teams.
Women’s acrobatics and tumbling
Ashley Jamison (Ocean City) contributed two perfect-10 performances for No. 2 Oregon in a 281.635-280.660 win over No. 1 Baylor. She was part of the quartet in the opening Acro heat and the quintet in the final Pyramid heat.
Women’s soccer
Stefania Piantadosi (Egg Harbor Township) scored the game-winning goal in the 90th minute of Binghamton’s season-opening 2-1 win over Albany. She scored with just 12 seconds left in regulation on a shot from about 15 yards out with a defender draped on her.
Emma Wilkins (Absegami) assisted on Temple’s lone goal in the 79th minute of a 1-0 win over New Jersey Institute of Technology.
Women’s tennis
Tess Fisher (Vineland) and her doubles partner won their match 7-6 (7-2) in Rutgers’ 6-1 loss to Minnesota.
Men’s indoor track
Penn State sophomore Sincere Rhea (St. Augustine Prep) was selected to compete at the NCAA Indoor Championships to be held in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Friday and Saturday. Rhea will compete in the 60-meter hurdles following his win at the Big Ten Conference Championships.
Women’s lacrosse
Megan Bozzi (Mainland) scored in Coastal Carolina’s 18-5 win over Wofford. She added a goal and assist in a 12-7 win over Davidson.
Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) scored three goals in La Salle’s 9-6 loss to Lehigh.
Maddie Barber (Middle Township) had six ground balls and three caused turnovers in Temple’s 19-11 loss to Drexel.
Lexi Marker (Cedar Creek) had four ground balls in Jefferson’s 15-11 win over Cabrini.
Isabella Turner (Atlantic City) had two caused turnovers and a draw control in Arcadia’s 10-9 loss to Hood. For Hood, Rebecca Turner (Holy Spirit) had two ground balls, a caused turnover and a draw control.
Allison Andres (Millville) had three draw controls and a ground ball in Eastern’s 23-0 loss to Misericordia.
Dara Hennessy (Ocean City) contributed a goal, two assists and two ground balls in Rowan’s 16-7 loss to Salisbury.
Gab Cohen (Mainland) scored three goals to go with two assists, three ground balls and two caused turnovers in Widener’s 10-9 loss to FDU-Florham.
Men’s lacrosse
Charlie Kitchen (St. Augustine) had five goals, two assists and two ground balls in Delaware’s 17-9 win over Fairfield.
In NJIT’s 11-5 loss to Binghamton, Logan Hone (St. Augustine) had an assist, and Keegan Ford (Mainland) scooped two ground balls.
Mikey Vanaman (St. Augustine) had an assist and a ground ball in Wagner’s 18-6 loss to Hofstra.
Ethan Irizarry (Mainland) scored three and added two ground balls in Coker’s 19-15 loss to Wingate.
Dan Bennett (St. Augustine) had an assist, a ground ball and a caused turnover in Cabrini’s 17-15 win over Southern Virginia.
Kyle Mulrane (Southern) scored twice in Eastern’s 14-11 loss to Misericordia.
Tyler Kuni (St. Augustine) had an assist and won 2 of 4 faceoffs in Lynchburg’s 20-9 win over St. Mary’s.
Jamison Shaw (Ocean City) had three ground balls and won 5 of 17 faceoffs in Wilkes’19-3 loss to York.
Football
DB Cejai Parris (St. Joseph) had two tackles in Northern Arizona’s 45-13 loss to Eastern Washington.
DB Salaam Horne (St. Joseph) had six tackles in Sacred Heart’s 30-27 loss to Duquesne. His twin, DB A’laam Horne (St. Joseph) made four tackles, including half a tackle for a loss.
OL J.D. DiRenzo (St. Joseph) started at left tackle for a Pioneers offense that gained 401 yards of offense, including 232 rushing.
LB Qwashin Townsel (St. Joseph) had four tackles, including two for a loss and half a sack, in Villanova’s 16-13 win over Stony Brook. DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) made two tackles. P Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine Prep) averaged 42.5 yards over four punts, one going 54 yards and one dropped inside the 20.
Men’s volleyball
In Belmont Abbey’s 3-0 loss to Queens (N.C.), Brennan Davis (Southern) had 36 assists and three digs. Matthew Maxwell (Southern) added two assists and two digs. In a 3-2 loss to Limestone, Davis had 41 assists, nine digs and two kills. Justin Kean (Southern) added two kills.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter @ACPress_Russo
