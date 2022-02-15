Delaware Valley's Lauren Moretti hits 1,000-point milestone: College notebook

Lauren Moretti has been one of the Delaware Valley University women’s basketball team’s best scorers during her career.

Last week, the 2017 Wildwood Catholic High School graduate from Sea Isle City surpassed the 1,000-point milestone in her Aggies career. She hit a pair of fourth-quarter free throws during a 69-40 loss to Arcadia on Feb. 2.

The fifth-year senior began this week with 1,051 career points.

Moretti is averaging 14.9 points through 19 games. She scored 14 points and added six rebounds and three assists in a 75-48 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology. She scored 16 and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 64-49 loss to Wilkes.

Kylee Watson (Mainland Regional) had six points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists in Oregon’s 83-30 win over Washington State.

Tanazha Ford (Millville) had seven points, five assists and three steals in Bloomfield’s 61-59 win over Goldey-Beacom. She hit the last three free throws of the game to help seal the win.

Haleigh Schafer (Absegami) scored six in D’Youville’s 79-45 loss to Daemen.

Alexis Harrison (Millville) scored 10 and grabbed eight rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 76-66 loss to Jefferson. She had five points and 11 rebounds in a 61-59 loss to Bloomfield.

Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) scored 20 and added five points and four assists in Saint Anselm’s 79-76 win over Southern New Hampshire. She scored 17 and added three rebounds and two steals in a 60-47 win over Assumption. She scored 16 and grabbed nine rebounds in a 63-56 loss to Pace.

Gabby Boggs (Mainland) scored 16, grabbed 12 rebounds and had four assists and four blocks in Albright’s 72-63 win over Eastern. She scored 18 to go with six rebounds, three blocks and two steals in a 55-47 loss to Lebanon Valley.

Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in Cairn’s 65-58 loss to St. Elizabeth. She had 10 points, eight assists, four rebounds and two steals in a 78-70 loss to Keystone. She scored 22 and dished out five assists in a 63-60 loss to Valley Forge.

Jacqueline Ward (Southern Regional) had 10 rebounds, eight assists and five points in Coast Guard’s 72-58 loss to Emmanuel. She scored 14 to go with five rebounds and four assists in a 68-58 win over Wheaton. She had 10 points, six assists and five rebounds in a 67-58 loss to Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Ava Casale (Our Lady of Mercy) had 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in Gwynedd Mercy’s 80-61 win over Centenary. She scored 11 in an 82-66 loss to Immaculata. She had 12 points and four rebounds in a 92-87 loss to Marymount.

Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals in Kean’s 53-52 win over Stockton. She scored 17 and had nine rebounds, six steals and five assists in a 68-41 win over Rutgers-Camden.

Kilie Wyers (Ocean City) scored 18 to go with four rebounds and two steals in Marywood’s 73-70 win over Neumann. She had 11 points and six rebounds in an 81-59 win over Centenary.

Sara Peretti (Hammonton) had four points and seven rebounds in Muhlenberg’s 65-36 loss to Haverford. She had four points, nine rebounds and two steals in a 47-44 loss to Dickinson. She had seven points and eight rebounds in a 63-56 win over Franklin & Marshall.

Jada Thompson (Hammonton) had seven rebounds, five points, four assists and four steals in Ramapo’s 61-49 loss to The College of New Jersey. She scored 14 and grabbed eight rebounds in a 70-53 loss to Rowan.

In Rowan’s 70-53 win over Ramapo, Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had eight points and six rebounds. Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) scored seven, and Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) scored five.

Mikayla Nicolini (Southern) had five rebounds, two points, two assists and two steals in Widener’s 71-61 win over Stevenson.

Women’s swimming

Iona’s Grace Curry (Egg Harbor Township) finished eighth in the 200-yard backstroke (2:09.36) at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships in Buffalo, New York. Rider’s Giavanna Lupi (Vineland) was 14th in the 100 free (53.18).

Marlee Canale (Cedar Creek) swam on Maine’s fifth-place 400 medley relay (3:52.17) at the America East Conference Championships in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Wrestling

Tim Fitzpatrick (Holy Spirit) was named American University’s GEICO Student-Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6. He earned a pair of wins at a tri-meet at Bucknell at 174 pounds, bringing his season record to 16-12.

Mike Waszen (Holy Spirit) won an 18-0 technical fall in 2:57 at 197 for Franklin & Marshall in a 29-10 win over Millersville.

Keevon Berry (Oakcrest) won a 16-8 major decisions at 197 in Centenary’s 29-18 win over King’s.

Luke Moynihan (Lacey Township) won a 12-3 major decision in an exhibition bout during Elizabethtown’s 33-6 loss to Messiah.

Ursinus’ Gary Nagle (Middle Township) won the 184 title at the Centennial Conference championships in Baltimore. Nagle earned a first-round pin and followed that with a 6-0 decision in the semifinals. He won the final by medical default. Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township) placed second at 133. He won a major decision and an 8-6 decision to reach the final, which he lost by pin.

Women’s bowling

Totiana Miranda (Cumberland Regional) led Wagner with a 191.86 average over seven matches to place 20th overall at the Northeast Conference No. 2 meet in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania. She helped Wagner go 3-4 at the event held Feb. 5-6.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

