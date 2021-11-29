 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Delaware fires football coach Danny Rocco after 5 seasons
0 comments

Delaware fires football coach Danny Rocco after 5 seasons

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Delaware Virginia Tech Football

Danny Rocco, left, talks to an official during Delaware's game against Virginia Tech on Sept. 9, 2017, in Blacksburg, Virginia.

 DON PETERSEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEWARK, Del. — Delaware fired football coach Danny Rocco on Monday after the Blue Hens went 5-6 this season.

Rocco went 31-23 in five seasons at Delaware and reached the FCS semifinals when the tournament was played this past April and May — but that success was sandwiched between losing records in 2019 and this season.

"The decision to make a coaching change came down to the expectations we have for winning championships year in and year out at Delaware," athletic director Chrissi Rawak said. "I believe this is the right time for us to bring in new leadership that will deliver these championship experiences on and off the field."

Prior to taking over at Delaware, Rocco went 90-42 in 11 seasons as the coach at Liberty and Richmond.

"Coach Rocco has been a great leader of the young men in our football program and created a strong team culture in his time at Delaware," Rawak said. "He was committed to our student-athletes' holistic experience and developed a solid foundation."

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Stephen Curry breaks his own three-pointer record

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News