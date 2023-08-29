Delaney Lappin helped the Drexel University women’s soccer team get out to a 3-1 start to the fall season.
Lappin, a senior forward and an Ocean City High School graduate, had an assist in a 3-0 win over Fordham. She scored in a 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh. She had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win over Saint Joseph’s.
Courtney Gaston (Absegami) started on defense for La Salle in its 1-0 win over Albany.
Summer Reimet (Ocean City) had an assist in Monmouth’s 4-0 win over Fairleigh Dickinson.
Dakota Fiedler (Lacey Township) had an assist in Charleston Southern’s 5-1 win over Stetson.
Field hockey
Tara McNally (Ocean City) scored in Hofstra’s 8-0 win over Merrimack.
Men’s basketball
Manny Perez (Egg Harbor Township) will be inducted into the Caldwell University Hall of Fame on Sept. 22.
The 2009 Caldwell graduate was the program’s first all-region men’s basketball player in the NCAA Division II era. Perez, who played from 2004-2009, ranks second all-time at Caldwell with 1,859 career points and was a four-time all-conference selection.
