Dante Montesinos scores 2 to help Stockton beat John Jay 5-1 in soccer

The Stockton University men's soccer team beat visiting John Jay College 5-1 on Saturday to even its record at 4-4.

Dante Montesinos scored twice in the second half, including once on a penalty kick.

Michael Echevarria made it 1-0 Stockton in the first half. John Jay (0-4) tied it, but Ervin Gjeli scored the go-ahead goal for the Ospreys on a penalty kick before halftime. Brendan Deal scored to make it 3-1 in the second half, and Jon Schwab assisted.

Liam Brett made four saves for the win in his first start of the year.

Volleyball: Stockton lost to Clarkson University 3-1 in its final match Saturday at the Castle Point Challenge hosted by Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken.

The scores were 25-15, 25-15, 17-25 and 25-22.

For the Ospreys (3-9), Charlotte Leon had 18 kills and two blocks, and Caity Ulmer added 10 kills and two blocks. Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Regional) had nine kills and two blocks, Alice Brandt contributed 16 digs, six assists and two aces, and Aubrey Rentzel had 33 assists and two aces. Sophia Marziello added three aces and 14 digs.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.